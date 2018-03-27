TV Ratings: ‘Good Doctor’ Season 1 Finale Holds Steady

The Season 1 finale of ABC’s “The Good Doctor” was even in the Nielsen overnight ratings with its performance last Monday.

The freshman medical drama starring Freddie Highmore averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.4 million viewers at 10 p.m. It handily won the hour in both measures and was the third highest-rated show of the night behind only “American Idol” and “The Voice.” For its first season, “The Good Doctor” has averaged a 1.8 and 9.8 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day. It has already been renewed for a second season.

Earlier on ABC, “American Idol” (1.7, 7.7 million) was even from 8-10.

For NBC, “The Voice” (2.0, 10.4 million) was down slightly in the demo. “Good Girls” (1.0, 4.3 million) was even.

On CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (0.9, 5.7 million) is currently at a series low in the demo. The rest of CBS’ Monday lineup was even. Those shows were: “Man With a Plan” (0.9, 5.4 million), “Superior Donuts” (0.8, 4.6 million), “Living Biblically” (0.7, 3.98 million), and “Scorpion” (0.8, 4.8 million).

For Fox, “Lucifer” (0.8, 3.2 million) and “The Resident” (0.9, 4.2 million) were even.

On The CW, “Legends of Tomorrow” (0.4, 1.3 million) and “iZombie” (0.2, 0.71 million) were even.

NBC narrowly topped the night with a 1.7 and 8.34 million viewers. ABC was close behind with a 1.6 and 8.25 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.8 each. CBS was third in viewers with 4.9 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 3.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.