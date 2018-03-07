‘Good Doctor’ Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

ABC has renewed freshman hit “The Good Doctor” for a second season.

The medical drama has been the undisputed freshman hit of the 2017-2018 season. It is currently averaging a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings, making it the second highest-rated show on ABC, behind only “Grey’s Anatomy.” It’s continued strong ratings, both in Live+Same Day and in delayed viewing, all but guaranteed the show a second season. ABC previously picked it up for a full season after airing just two episodes.

Freddie Highmore stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. In addition to Highmore, the series stars Antonia Thomas, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Tamlyn Tomita.

“’The Good Doctor’’s message of inclusiveness resonates with our viewers and is a hallmark of what we aim to accomplish here at ABC,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. “This series has quickly joined the zeitgeist and broken records in the competitive television landscape. We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Shaun Murphy will be back for another season.”

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore, the creator of “House,” serves as writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. Seth Gordon directed the pilot and is also an executive producer.

“The Good Doctor” is the latest freshman fall broadcast series to be renewed. Previously, CBS renewed “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon.” Fox has renewed Seth Macfarlane’s “The Orville,” the Marvel series “The Gifted,” and Ryan Murphy’s “9-1-1.”