TV Ratings: ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Bachelor’ Carry ABC to Quiet Monday Win

THE GOOD DOCTOR - "Islands Part One" - Dr. Marcus Andrews enlists Dr. Neil Melendez on a very sensitive kidney transplant between a pair of twins whose lives intersect in more ways than one. Meanwhile, overwhelmed by Dr. Aaron Glassman's attempts to have him meet with a therapist and the demands at work, Dr. Shaun Murphy decides to take an impromptu trip with his friend Lea and leave everything behind, on "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, JAN. 8 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eike Schroter)FREDDIE HIGHMORE
CREDIT: ABC

The one-two punch of “The Bachelor” and “The Good Doctor” carried ABC to an easy win on Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m., “The Bachelor” nabbed a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million viewers, approximately even with its season premiere last week. “The Good Doctor” returned from hiatus with a 1.6 and 8.2 million viewers, down slightly in total viewers from its last original episode in December but still the most-watched show of the night.

NBC was the only other broadcast network to air originals on Monday night. “The Wall” (1.0, 5 million) was up in both measures from last week, while “Better Late than Never” (0.8, 4.1 million) was up in the demo. “The Brave” (0.6, 3 million) returned from hiatus down significantly in both measures.

ABC won the night with a 1.5 and 6.4 million viewers. CBS was second with a 0.9 and 5.1 million. NBC was third with a 0.8 and 4 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.5 and 1.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 942,000.

