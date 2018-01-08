ABC Renews ‘Gong Show’ Reboot for Season 2

ABC has renewed “The Gong Show” for a second season at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The network also finally acknowledged that Mike Meyers is in fact the host of the show in the guise of a fake British comedic legend named Tommy Maitland.

“Being the host of ‘The Gong Show’ is a blast! Pure fun,” said Myers. “It is with great delight that I can finally admit that there is indeed a Tommy Maitland, and that I portray him.”

“The Gong Show,” which is executive produced by actor/comedian Will Arnett, will go into production later this year, and an airdate will be announced at a future date.

“I was just as surprised as the next guy when I heard ‘The Gong Show’’s host, Tommy Maitland, was a character portrayed by the insanely talented Mike Myers,” Arnett said. “Despite this shocking news, I’m in total awe of the man, and we are so fortunate to have him as our brilliant host.”

“The Gong Show” is produced by Den of Thieves, Electric Avenue Productions and Principato Young Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live audience. “The Gong Show” is executive produced by Arnett, Peter Principato, Marc Forman, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Myers, Jason Weinberg and Conrad Green. Jared Morell, Jordan Barrow, David Bohnert and Chris Choun are co-executive producers.