Golden Globes in Play as NBC Negotiating Window Expires

NBC’s exclusive window to negotiate an extension to its deal for television rights to the Golden Globe Awards has expired, freeing other networks to bid on the annual program.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions value our 25-year relationship with NBC and will continue to have discussions with them about extending our television deal,” Dick Clark Productions, which produces the awards show for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement Monday. “However, as the exclusive negotiation period with NBC has ended, we are evaluating offers from other interested parties.”

NBC has held broadcast rights to the Golden Globe Awards since it first began television the show in 1993. It has been a solid ratings draw, even in recent years beginning to rival numbers for ABC’s Academy Awards telecast, as that show has faced continuous ratings declines. This year’s show averaged 19 million total viewers, down roughly 1 million viewers from last year.

With the expiration of the exclusivity window, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions are free to accept bids from the other broadcast networks — as well as from cable and streaming outlets, which may be interested in the live event nature of an awards-show telecast.

Deadline first broke news of the contract’s expiration.