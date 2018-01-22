Golden Globes TV Rights on the Market as NBC Negotiates With HFPA, Dick Clark Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

The domestic TV rights to the Golden Globe Awards are on the market.

NBC is in negotiations with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions on a new multiyear deal for the rights to the show, which has blossomed into Hollywood’s glitziest event on the winter awards season calendar, behind the Oscars. The most recent contract expired with the 75th annual Globes fete, which aired on Jan. 7. NBC has carried the Globes since 1993 and has the first shot at cutting a new deal.

“The January 7th broadcast of the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards marked the end of NBC’s most recent agreement as broadcast partner for the show,” the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions told Variety in a statement. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions look forward to commencing a first negotiation process with NBC regarding a new agreement for the Globes. If the parties are unable to agree on terms, we will be discussing this opportunity with other interested parties.”

NBC declined to comment.

NBC is believed to pay a license fee of about $21 million a year for the three-hour live telecast. Undoubtedly, CBS, Fox, and other networks would make a big play for the show if the rights go up for auction. Live events that draw big crowds are more prized than ever by broadcasters as live-viewing of most primetime programming is on the decline. CBS, in particular, has never been shy about its interest in snaring the Globes. But NBC has invested so much over the years in building up the Globes, that it’s likely that the Peacock will pay what it takes to set a new long-term pact.

This year’s Globes telecast grabbed 19 million viewers and a 5.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen. That was down slightly from the 2017 show, but it will still likely rank among the most-watched programs of the year, outside of sports.

The HFPA waged a long legal battle against Dick Clark Productions starting in 2010 over the TV rights to the Globes amid a dispute about which entity had the authority to negotiate the lucrative domestic TV pact. The HFPA’s suit was sparked by the eight-year deal that DCP set with NBC that extended through the 2018 telecast.

Relations between the HFPA and DCP have improved dramatically since the litigation was finally settled in 2014, after initial court rulings sided with DCP’s assertion that it had been granted broad control of the TV rights in perpetuity under a 1993 agreement. The HFPA and DCP are working in concert on securing the new TV pact.

(Pictured: Oprah Winfrey accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes)