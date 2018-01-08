Golden Globes Bring Emmy Winners Back for Encore

The Golden Globe Awards are supposed to be the unpredictable ceremony — the one where a small, eccentric pool of voters routinely makes unorthodox, even bizarre choices when honoring television series and performers.

But on Sunday night it was the response to the flood of sexual harassment allegations that have engulfed Hollywood that made the Globes noteworthy. The actual awards — in the TV categories, at least — were largely a rehash of last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

The evening’s first TV award of the night set the tone, with Nicole Kidman winning for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” just as she did at the Emmys. Of the 11 television shows and performers that won Globes Sunday night, seven won Emmys last year.

Kidman took the first award of the night. Like many of the winners to follow, she addressed the #TimesUp movement, which saw attendees step away from awards-season norms to draw attention to sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry and the broader culture. Thanking her co-star and producing partner Reese Witherspoon, Kidman said, “We did this for our friendship, our creative union, and in support of each other.” She spoke of “the power of women” as she thanked her other female co-stars, then thanked her mother for her involvement in the women’s movement a generation earlier. Her co-star Laura Dern, accepting her award for best supporting television actress, urged those watching to “promote restorative justice” and added, “May we teach our children that speaking out without fear of retribution is our culture’s new north star.”

“Big Little Lies” cleaned up at the Emmys, asserting HBO’s continued dominance in prestige television. The limited series — whose category seems an ill fit now that HBO has ordered a second season — did so again at the Globes, where it won four awards, more than any other show Sunday night. That tally included wins for best limited series or movie and for best supporting actor for Alexander Skarsgård. It also represented a big comeback for HBO, which suffered a rare shutout at the Globes last year.

HBO’s digital competitors asserted themselves in the comedy categories, where the premium cabler’s Emmy stalwart “Veep” was unnominated. Amazon, its original-programming department still unsettled after the executive house-cleaning that accompanied ousted entertainment chief Roy Price’s sexual harassment scandal, won two Globes for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — one for comedy series and the other for star Rachel Brosnahan in the comedy-series actress category. With Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the audience, “Maisel” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino joked as she thanked the deep-pocketed company, “Every check cleared.”

Netflix nabbed a Globe via Aziz Ansari, who won best comedy actor for “Master of None.”

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” another big winner at last year’s Emmys, won for best drama. Its star, Elisabeth Moss, won the award for best drama series actress. Moss thanked author Margaret Atwood, quoting from her feminist dystopian novel on which the series was based. “Margaret Atwood, this is for you and all of the women who came before you and after you who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice, and to fight for equality and freedom in this world,” she said.

The lone win for broadcast came from Sterling K. Brown, who, coming off his Emmy for best actor in a drama series, won the Globe in the same category — the first African-American to do so. The night’s lone surprise was Ewan McGregor, who won the best limited series or TV movie actor award for his performance as twin brothers in FX’s “Fargo.”