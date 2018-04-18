TV News Roundup: ‘GLOW’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix

In today’s roundup, “GLOW” Season 2 gets a premiere date and truTV renewed “At Home with Amy Sedaris” for a second season.

CASTING

Anne Archer, Fionnula Flanagan, Hal Linden and Joe Piscopo will guest star in “Mama,” a new episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” airing May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Flanagan plays Madeleine, an assisted living home patient suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease who claims to have been raped, while other characters question her mental fitness to remember. Linden plays an enigmatic man from Madeleine’s past, while Piscopo appears as a Frank Sinatra impersonator working at the facility. Rounding out the guest stars, Archer portrays a notorious actress connected to the case.

Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan will headline Fox Sports’ new “Thursday Night Football Pregame Show” live from New York City for the 2018 NFL season. The “Thursday Night Football Pregame Show” will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox and NFL Network beginning in week 4 of the season, briefing viewers on what they need to know before kickoff. Ahead of each game, Bradshaw, Long and Strahan, will offer insight and breakdown the night’s upcoming match-up in detail.

DATES

Netflix announced the premiere date for the second season of “GLOW,” which will air June 29. Season 2 features the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling as they grapple with their newfound celebrity, navigating the advantages and disadvantages of fame. The return of the show will also see the return of its headliners, Alison Brie as Ruth, Betty Gilpin as Debbie, and Marc Maron as Sam.

RENEWALS

truTV announced Wednesday that it has greenlit a second 10-episode season of its half-hour variety sketch series, “At Home with Amy Sedaris.” A24 will produce Season 2 of the scripted series, which will begin filming in late 2018. The sophomore season will continue to follow Sedaris as she invites viewers into her home and gives how-to lessons on various homemaking ventures, featuring multiple special guests.

AMC Networks‘ streaming service Sundance Now has greenlit the second season of the relationship dramedy “This Close,” which will begin filming eight episodes in Los Angeles in summer 2018. The series is written and created by best friends Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, both of whom are deaf and also star in the show.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a teaser trailer and key art for its new supernatural teen drama, “The Innocents,” set to hit the streaming site Aug. 24. The trailer follows its gifted protagonist couple, Harry and June, as they desperately struggle to stay together despite being relentlessly pursued for their powers. The key art features Sorcha Groundsell as Sam and Percelle Ascott as Harry. View the trailer and the key art below.

Netflix also released stills from its upcoming film, “Maniac,” starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the series features Stone and Hill as a pair of strangers who become guinea pigs in a pharmaceutical trial that doesn’t go as planned.