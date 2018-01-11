Global Road Boards Documentary Recounting Plan to Avenge the Holocaust

Global Road Entertainment has boarded Holocaust documentary “Avenging Evil,” part of the recently rebranded company’s push into television, particularly unscripted projects.

Co-produced with London-based Caravan, the hourlong documentary tells the little-known tale of a group of Holocaust survivors who vowed to kill 6 million Germans after the war in retribution for the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis. Calling themselves the Avengers, the group planned to poison the water supply of several major German cities and hunt down former SS officers.

Britain’s Channel 4 is set to broadcast the program as part of its “Secret History” series. Global Road will handle distribution for the rest of the world.

Global Road was formed last October by China’s Tang Media Partners, which owned both IM Global and Open Road Films and decided to have all divisions operate under a single banner. The rebranded company is headed by Rob Friedman, a former film executive at Lionsgate, Summit and Paramount.

Raising questions about the nature of justice, “Avenging Evil” hinges on a tape-recording that the producers say has never been publicly heard. Made in 1985, the recording features interviews with Avengers who describe the group’s infiltration of water plants in the cities of Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Nuremberg, with the intention of introducing poison into the supply. The interviewees also detail a plot to kill 50,000 SS officers held in a POW camp, a plan that might have partially succeeded.

“This is a fascinating, little-known story that we felt needed to be told and is the perfect first project for us as we set out to build a documentary and factual portfolio alongside our upcoming slate of formats and reality content,” said Phil Gurin, president of Global Road’s unscripted and alternative television division.