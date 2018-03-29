Paul Feig, Kim Rosenstock Freeform Comedy Pilot ‘Girls Code’ Sets Main Cast

Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been cast in the lead roles of the Freeform comedy pilot “Girls Code.”

The project follows the odd couple partnership between two former MIT lab partners – Wendy (Di Martino), a brazen, self-centered tech CEO, and Angela (Howell-Baptiste), a community-building social entrepreneur – who must try to overcome their many issues and unfavorable history with each other in order to run a groundbreaking, all-female tech incubator.

Also joining the cast are Hayley Magnus as Wendy’s upbeat, ambitious and hypercompetent assistant Johanna; Andy Buckley as Wendy’s mentor who often fills a paternal role for her; and Rene Gube as the burnt-out but hardworking chief operating officer of Lighthouse Industries.

“Girls Code” was written and created by Kim Rosenstock with Paul Feig attached to direct the pilot and executive produce. The series hails from Anonymous Content, Paramount Television, and Feigco Entertainment. Rosenstock will also serve as executive producer alongside Feig and Jessie Henderson for Feigco. Joy Gorman Wettels, who brought the original notion to Feigco and Rosenstock, and Steve Golin serve as executive producers on behalf of Anonymous Content. Feigco’s Dan Magnante will serve as co-producer. The series hails from Anonymous Content, Paramount Television, and Feigco Entertainment.