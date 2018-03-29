Paul Feig, Kim Rosenstock Freeform Comedy Pilot ‘Girls Code’ Sets Main Cast

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paul Feig award Athena Film Festival
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX Shutterstock

Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been cast in the lead roles of the Freeform comedy pilot “Girls Code.”

The project follows the odd couple partnership between two former MIT lab partners – Wendy (Di Martino), a brazen, self-centered tech CEO, and Angela (Howell-Baptiste), a community-building social entrepreneur – who must try to overcome their many issues and unfavorable history with each other in order to run a groundbreaking, all-female tech incubator.

Also joining the cast are Hayley Magnus as Wendy’s upbeat, ambitious and hypercompetent assistant Johanna; Andy Buckley as Wendy’s mentor who often fills a paternal role for her; and Rene Gube as the burnt-out but hardworking chief operating officer of Lighthouse Industries.

“Girls Code” was written and created by Kim Rosenstock with Paul Feig attached to direct the pilot and executive produce. The series hails from Anonymous Content, Paramount Television, and Feigco Entertainment. Rosenstock will also serve as executive producer alongside Feig and Jessie Henderson for Feigco. Joy Gorman Wettels, who brought the original notion to Feigco and Rosenstock, and Steve Golin serve as executive producers on behalf of Anonymous Content. Feigco’s Dan Magnante will serve as co-producer. The series hails from Anonymous Content, Paramount Television, and Feigco Entertainment.

More TV

  • Brockmire IFC Hank Azaria

    TV News Roundup: 'Brockmire' Renewed for Two More Seasons at IFC

    Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been cast in the lead roles of the Freeform comedy pilot “Girls Code.” The project follows the odd couple partnership between two former MIT lab partners – Wendy (Di Martino), a brazen, self-centered tech CEO, and Angela (Howell-Baptiste), a community-building social entrepreneur – who must try to overcome […]

  • Paul Feig award Athena Film Festival

    Paul Feig, Kim Rosenstock Freeform Comedy Pilot 'Girls Code' Sets Main Cast

    Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been cast in the lead roles of the Freeform comedy pilot “Girls Code.” The project follows the odd couple partnership between two former MIT lab partners – Wendy (Di Martino), a brazen, self-centered tech CEO, and Angela (Howell-Baptiste), a community-building social entrepreneur – who must try to overcome […]

  • Suzanne Patmore Gibbs

    Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, TV Development Executive, Dies at 50

    Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been cast in the lead roles of the Freeform comedy pilot “Girls Code.” The project follows the odd couple partnership between two former MIT lab partners – Wendy (Di Martino), a brazen, self-centered tech CEO, and Angela (Howell-Baptiste), a community-building social entrepreneur – who must try to overcome […]

  • Roseanne revival

    Trump Hails 'Roseanne' Revival: 'Look at Her Ratings!'

    Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been cast in the lead roles of the Freeform comedy pilot “Girls Code.” The project follows the odd couple partnership between two former MIT lab partners – Wendy (Di Martino), a brazen, self-centered tech CEO, and Angela (Howell-Baptiste), a community-building social entrepreneur – who must try to overcome […]

  • John Mulaney

    John Mulaney to Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut in April

    Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been cast in the lead roles of the Freeform comedy pilot “Girls Code.” The project follows the odd couple partnership between two former MIT lab partners – Wendy (Di Martino), a brazen, self-centered tech CEO, and Angela (Howell-Baptiste), a community-building social entrepreneur – who must try to overcome […]

  • Actress Sissy Spacek seen at the

    Sissy Spacek Joins Julia Roberts Amazon Series 'Homecoming'

    Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been cast in the lead roles of the Freeform comedy pilot “Girls Code.” The project follows the odd couple partnership between two former MIT lab partners – Wendy (Di Martino), a brazen, self-centered tech CEO, and Angela (Howell-Baptiste), a community-building social entrepreneur – who must try to overcome […]

  • Two Outstanding Books Explore the Progress

    Two Outstanding Books Explore the Progress and Pitfalls for Women in TV

    Sophia Di Martino and Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been cast in the lead roles of the Freeform comedy pilot “Girls Code.” The project follows the odd couple partnership between two former MIT lab partners – Wendy (Di Martino), a brazen, self-centered tech CEO, and Angela (Howell-Baptiste), a community-building social entrepreneur – who must try to overcome […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad