Gina Rodriguez Hints at ‘Jane The Virgin’ Ending With Season 5

Will season 5 of “Jane The Virgin” be the last? Series star and co-executive producer Gina Rodriguez said so during the Women To Watch day of panels from Create & Cultivate and Fossil in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Rodriguez discussed directing, which she tried her hand at in a pivotal season 4 episode, saying, “When it came to directing ‘Jane,’ as the star of the show — as a woman, as Latina, I was like, ‘I need to come so correct that I cannot be denied.'”

After calling it “the most incredible experience,” Rodriguez noted that her episode happened to be “the highest-rated of the season” and concluded by noting that she has plans to “do more [directing] next year — in our final season.”

However, the CW has not yet made any official announcements or pick-ups for returning shows next season.

“Jane The Virgin” is not Rodriguez’s only project at the CW. She is also developing a female-driven drama entitled “Femme” and a dramedy about an undocumented immigrant called “Illegal.”

Back in January, CW president Mark Pedowitz told Variety that he wanted to “stay in the Gina Rodriguez business.”

“Gina is a friend,” he said. “She is a special, special person. Really, she is the real frickin’ deal. That’s how much I feel about her and respect her.”

Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Jane Villanueva on the comedic take on a telenovela in 2015. It was the first-ever Globe for the network.

The latest episode of “Jane The Virgin” grabbed approximately 600,000 live+same day viewers and earned a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo. It is averaging a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 652,000 viewers per episode in live+same day this season, down around 30% in both measures from last season. It remains one of CW’s lowest-rated originals, ranking above only “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and freshman shows “Valor,” “Dynasty” and “Life Sentence,” the last of which debuted last week.