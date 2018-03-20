Allison Williams Joins ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ at Netflix

Allison Williams has been cast in “A Series of Unfortunate Events” at Netflix.

The exact details of her role are being kept under wraps, but it is known that she will appear in both Seasons 2 and 3, with Season 2 set to debut on March 30. She joins an ensemble cast that includes Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, Joan Cusack, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Alfre Woodard, Catherine O’Hara, Nathan Fillion, Patrick Warburton, and many more.

Williams recently starred in the Oscar-winning film “Get Out” from Jordan Peele. She is also well known for playing Marnie in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “Girls.” She is next set to guest star in the Showtime limited series “Patrick Melrose,” which stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role.

She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (a.k.a. Daniel Handler), the series follows the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf (Harris) will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance.

Paramount TV and Netflix began the adaptation process in 2014, a full decade after a movie franchise starring Jim Carrey as Olaf sputtered in 2004. The first season of Netflix’s show covers four of the 13 novels in Handler’s book series — two episodes for each book. The series was created by Handler and executive produced by Handler and Emmy winner Barry Sonnenfeld of “Men in Black” and “The Addams Family” fame.