‘Get Christie Love’ Reboot Starring Kylie Bunbury Scores ABC Pilot Order

ABC has officially ordered the reboot of “Get Christie Love” to pilot, Variety has learned.

Kylie Bunbury takes over the lead role in the reboot, described as a music-driven one-hour drama that centers on Christie Love, an African American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death. The project had been given a pilot production commitment at ABC.

Courtney A. Kemp will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the reboot. Debra Martin Chase will executive produce via Martin Chase Productions along with Vin Diesel and Shana C. Waterman via One Race Television. The project is a co-production of Lionsgate Television and Universal Television.

This is the latest TV reboot in the works from Diesel and One Race. The “Fast and Furious” star is also attached as an executive producer to a reboot of “Miami Vice” that is currently in development at NBC.

The original series launched as a TV movie on ABC in January 1974, starring Teresa Graves. It subsequently became a series that ran on ABC from September 1974 until April 1975. It was the first one-hour drama to star an African American female in the leading role.

Bunbury was most recently seen portraying the first female professional Major League Baseball player for Fox in “Pitch.” Her past television roles include ABC Family’s murder mystery series “Twisted”, working opposite Ben Kingsley in the mini-series, “Tut”, and joining the CBS hit summer series “Under The Dome” for writer and creator, Brian K. Vaughn, and Stephen King as a key figure to the finale of the series.

Bunbury is represented by Principal Entertainment and ICM Partners. Kemp is represented by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler. One Race Television is represented by CAA, manager Stacy O’Neil, and attorneys Patty Felker and Eric Suddleson. Martin Chase Productions is represented by CAA and attorneys Nina Shaw and Laurie Megery.