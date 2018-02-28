‘Get Christie Love’ Pilot Adds Thomas Cocquerel in Series Regular Role

The “Get Christie Love” pilot at ABC has cast Australian actor Thomas Cocquerel in a series regular role.

Inspired by the 1970s TV movie and subsequent ABC series, the new series is described as a music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love (Kylie Bunbury), an African American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit.

Cocquerel will play Adam, one the youngest team members of Christie’s counter-intelligence unit. The character is described as “smooth and just a bit cocky.” He joins previously announced cast members Bunbury, Julia Kelly, and Camille Guaty.

His upcoming roles include playing Errol Flynn in the Australian-US co-production “In Like Flynn.” His previous credits include appearances in films like “Tribes of Palos Verdes” and “Billionaire Boys Club.”

Cocquerel is repped by CAA and Management 360.

Courtney A. Kemp will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the reboot of “Get Christie Love.” Debra Martin Chase will executive produce via Martin Chase Productions along with Vin Diesel and Shana C. Waterman via One Race Television. The project is a co-production of Lionsgate Television and Universal Television.