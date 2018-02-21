Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Names Former Head of British Tech Group Dyson as New CEO

Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has named Max Conze, former chief executive of British technology group Dyson, as its new CEO, effective June 1. Conze succeeds Thomas Ebeling, who is due to step down on Thursday after heading the TV company since 2009.

Conrad Albert , ProSiebenSat.1’s deputy CEO, will serve as interim chief executive until from Feb. 23 to May 31. ProSiebenSat.1 is one of Europe’s biggest media companies, and has recently been branching out into other activities to lessen its exposure to the volatile TV ad market.

“Max Conze has extensive international management experience in various industries,” said ProSiebenSat.1 supervisory board Chairman Werner Brandt.

Conze is credited with successfully implementing Dyson’s digital transformation and turning it into “a rapidly expanding global technology corporation,” Brandt noted, adding: “With his innovative power and marketing expertise, he will take ProSiebenSat.1 to new heights.”

Conze, who served as Dyson CEO from 2011 to 2017, said: “Entertainment has always excited me. The digital transformation of this industry combined with the commerce business makes ProSiebenSat.1 unique.”

The new chief exec said he and fellow executives would continue to shape the group’s future by focusing on its “three-pillar strategy” comprising entertainment, content production and commerce.

In thanking Ebeling for his service, Brandt said the outgoing CEO had “achieved tremendous success for ProSiebenSat.1 Group. Under his leadership, ProSiebenSat.1 revenues increased nearly 50%, and the market capitalization has multiplied from around €300 million ($370 million) when he joined to over €7 billion ($8.6 billion).”