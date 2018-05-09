German Film Fund Medienboard Announces Support For NBCUniversal Sci-Fi Series

CREDIT: Courtesy of Beta

German regional film fund Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg has announced €350,000 ($420,000) in funding support for high-end sci-fi series “Spides.”

The eight-part show is based on an idea by German director Rainer Matsutani (“SOKO Stuttgart,” “Dr. Klein”). Matsutani will serve as show-runner and a director on the series, as well as producing alongside Alexander Kiening. Bernd Schlötterer, Wolfgang Behr, James Cabourne and Peter Hume serve as executive producers.

The synopsis for the show, which will air on NBCUniversal pay-TV channels worldwide in 2019, is currently being kept under wraps. It is set to begin production in Berlin and Brandenburg in the fall. Casting is currently underway.

“Spides” is a co-production between Spides Production, Katapult Filmproduktion and Red Sun Films, in co-operation with Palatin Media, NBCUniversal, Nevision Ltd, Baby Giant Hollyberg and Aventin Filmproduktion. Palatin Media handles worldwide distribution.

In 2015 Medienboard launched a financing program aimed at high-end television series production, providing independent producers with much-needed financial support for ambitious new scripted shows, including Tom Tykwer’s acclaimed period crime drama “Babylon Berlin” (pictured).

