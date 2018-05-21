Giancarlo Giannini Joins George Clooney’s ‘Catch-22’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Italian Actor Giancarlo Giannini Arrives at the Lido Beach During the 71st Annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice Italy 31 August 2014 the Festival Runs From 27 August to 06 September Italy VeniceItaly Venice Film Festival 2014 - Aug 2014
CREDIT: Ettore Ferrari/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini (“Swept Away”) has joined the cast of George Clooney’s “Catch-22” TV series, which is set to start shooting in Sardinia this week.

Giannini will play Marcello, the owner of a Rome brothel who is “weathered and once handsome but still debonair,” according to a statement issued by producers of the six-part adaptation of Joseph Heller’s anti-war classic. The series is scheduled to air in 2019 on Hulu in the U.S. 

Best known for his exuberant roles in 1970s Lina Wertmüller films, Giannini has since been active in prominent Italian and international productions such as Ridley Scott’s “Hannibal” and James Bond installments “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace,” in which he played MI-6 operative and Bond ally Rene Mathis.

Giannini is the only Italian talent announced so far in the “Catch-22” cast, though about 300 Sardinian extras were recently recruited for scenes involving military activity on the Italian island, where Clooney – who is co-directing as well as starring and producing – has set up camp in a villa on its Emerald Coast, according to Italian press reports. 

Related

Earlier this month, pay-TV operator Sky Italia joined Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, and Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures as a “Catch-22” co-producer. The hotly anticipated show that will be almost entirely shot in Italy marks Clooney’s first regular TV role since NBC’s “ER.” Britain’s Channel 4 has U.K. rights.

Set in Italy during World War II, the show centers on Capt. John Yossarian (to be played by Christopher Abbott, as previously announced), a U.S. Air Force bombardier who, while trying to complete the number of flight missions required to go home, must contend with an absurd bureaucratic rule. 

Hugh Laurie will play squadron officer Major de Coverley, and Kyle Chandler (“Bloodline”) will play Colonel Cathcart. Clooney has taken a relatively small role as training commander Scheisskopf, in order to focus on his duties behind the camera. 

More TV

  • Italian Actor Giancarlo Giannini Arrives at

    Giancarlo Giannini Joins George Clooney's 'Catch-22'

    Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini (“Swept Away”) has joined the cast of George Clooney’s “Catch-22” TV series, which is set to start shooting in Sardinia this week. Giannini will play Marcello, the owner of a Rome brothel who is “weathered and once handsome but still debonair,” according to a statement issued by producers of the […]

  • Comcast Bid for Sky May Not

    Comcast Bid for Sky May Not Face Same Regulatory Scrutiny as Fox Offer

    Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini (“Swept Away”) has joined the cast of George Clooney’s “Catch-22” TV series, which is set to start shooting in Sardinia this week. Giannini will play Marcello, the owner of a Rome brothel who is “weathered and once handsome but still debonair,” according to a statement issued by producers of the […]

  • Michael Palin Journeys to North Korea

    Michael Palin Journeys to North Korea for Landmark Travel Series

    Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini (“Swept Away”) has joined the cast of George Clooney’s “Catch-22” TV series, which is set to start shooting in Sardinia this week. Giannini will play Marcello, the owner of a Rome brothel who is “weathered and once handsome but still debonair,” according to a statement issued by producers of the […]

  • Will Arnett Joins Julia Stiles’ Sky

    Will Arnett Joins Julia Stiles’ Sky Series ‘Riviera’

    Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini (“Swept Away”) has joined the cast of George Clooney’s “Catch-22” TV series, which is set to start shooting in Sardinia this week. Giannini will play Marcello, the owner of a Rome brothel who is “weathered and once handsome but still debonair,” according to a statement issued by producers of the […]

  • Michael Douglas'Flatliners' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, David Simon Board New Shows for Atrium TV

    Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini (“Swept Away”) has joined the cast of George Clooney’s “Catch-22” TV series, which is set to start shooting in Sardinia this week. Giannini will play Marcello, the owner of a Rome brothel who is “weathered and once handsome but still debonair,” according to a statement issued by producers of the […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "118 (Performance Finals)"

    'American Idol': The Final Three and What You Didn't See on TV

    Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini (“Swept Away”) has joined the cast of George Clooney’s “Catch-22” TV series, which is set to start shooting in Sardinia this week. Giannini will play Marcello, the owner of a Rome brothel who is “weathered and once handsome but still debonair,” according to a statement issued by producers of the […]

  • DJ Khaled ad Khalid arrive at

    TV Review: Billboard Music Awards Sober Up Over Gun Violence, Suicide, #MeToo

    Oscar-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini (“Swept Away”) has joined the cast of George Clooney’s “Catch-22” TV series, which is set to start shooting in Sardinia this week. Giannini will play Marcello, the owner of a Rome brothel who is “weathered and once handsome but still debonair,” according to a statement issued by producers of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad