George Clooney’s ‘Catch-22’ Nears Series Order at Hulu

George Clooney’s planned series based on the novel “Catch-22,” which hails from Anonymous Content and Paramount TV, is nearing a series order at HuluVariety has learned.

The deal is not yet closed, but sources tell Variety that the streaming service is preparing to offer a substantial commitment to the project.

Adapted from the 1961 Joseph Heller novel, “Catch-22” is set in Italy during World War II. It focuses on Capt. John Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier who is furious because the bureaucratic rule known as  Catch-22, which specifies that a concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.

Clooney will  star in the role of Colonel Cathcart. The series is being eyed for an early 2018 shoot. Clooney’s producing partner Grant Heslov will also direct a portion of the series. The episodes were co-written by Luke Davies and David Michôd, who will also executive produce. Richard Brown and Steve Golin will executive produce for Anonymous Content along with Clooney and Heslov under their Smokehouse Pictures banner.

The role will mark Clooney’s first regular television role since he broke out on the medical drama “E.R.” in the early 1990s. “Catch-22” was previously adapted into a film in 1970 starring Alan Arkin as Yossarian and Martin Balsam as Cathcart. Mike Nichols directed the film with Buck Henry adapting the novel for the screen.

The acquisition continues a string of successes for Hulu, which saw its series adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale” walk away with 10 Emmy Awards. Hulu also ended 2017 with more than 17 million U.S. subscribers for its subscription on-demand and live TV packages.

