TV News Roundup: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Sets Season Finale Stars, Nat Geo Offers First Look at ‘Genius: Picasso’

In today’s roundup, National Geographic Channel gives an exclusive first look at “Genius: Picasso” and “The Big Bang Theory” announces guest stars for season 11 finale.

CASTING

“The Big Bang Theory‘s” season 11 finale will include a number of famous faces, with a guest cast including Kathy Bates, John Ross Bowie, Mark Hamill, Courtney Henggeler, Lauren Lapkus, Laurie Metcalf, Jerry O’Connell, Brian Posehn, Teller and Wil Wheaton. The episode will air May 10 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

DEALS

Producers Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum have signed an overall scripted development deal with Lionsgate Television. The pair had spent the past eight years with CBS Television Studios. The Tannenbaum Co. banner at present is home to TBS’ “The Last O.G.” Past series for CBS include “Two and a Half Men” and the revival of “The Odd Couple.”

DATES

Netflix announced that “Dear White People” will return to the streaming service for season two on May 4. The show, which stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell and DeRon Horton, follows a group of diverse students as they navigate discrimination at a predominantly white college.

“A Little Help with Carol Burnett” will premiere on Netflix May 4, with 12 episodes of show including celebrity guests Lisa Kudrow, Julie Bowen, Billy Eichner, Taraji P. Henson, Wanda Sykes, DJ Khaled and Finn Wolfhard. In the series, co-hosted by comedian Russell Peters, kids between the ages of 5 and 9 give advice to Burnett and guests about a problem in their lives. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOK

National Geographic has released an exclusive first look from the premiere episode of “Genius: Picasso,” starring Antonio Banderas, which premieres April 24. The second installment of Nat Geo’s narrative anthology series tells the personal story of the Spanish artist whose work is synonymous with 20th century masters. In the clip, Picasso’s associates encourage him to flee his homeland at the threat of the Nazi approach in World War II after he sparks outrage with one of his paintings. Watch below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Vishnu Athreya has been promoted to senior vice president of programming for Cartoon Network, and in his new role will add series development for Boomerang, while continue to oversee scheduling, acquisitions, and the strategic positioning of programming content across all branded linear and non-linear program platforms for Cartoon Network and Boomerang. He joined the company in 2014 where he was the departmental lead for long-range calendar planning, along with developing creative strategies for on-air stunts and special events surrounding the networks’ growing library of animated programming.

(Pictured: “Genius: Picasso”)