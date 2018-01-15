Gaumont’s Christophe Riandee Appointed Jury President of Series Mania’s Industry Forum

Christophe Riandee, Gaumont’s vice CEO, has been appointed jury president of Series Mania’s industry sidebar, the European Project and Talent Forum.

Riandee will choose four other top executives from the scripted industry to join him on the jury, which will select one of 16 television series in development as the grand prize winner. The winning project will receive an award along with €50,000.

“It’s a great honor to have as president of our professional jury my dear friend Christophe, who through ‘Narcos’ showed to the world that outstanding quality no longer has nationalities or languages barriers,” said Laurence Herszberg, the head of Series Mania.

Speaking to Variety, Riandee said that “Series Mania has become a successful event because it brought together key industry professionals as well as creative communities from Europe and the U.S. who don’t necessarily have the time to speak to one another outside of markets.”

“Being an addict of drama series, I am very much looking forward to discovering those series from all over the world. And professionally speaking, I consider it a mission to help the emerging [crop] of promising producers and authors,” Riandee added.

Related Gaumont Ramps Up TV Distribution With New U.S., Latin America Execs (EXCLUSIVE) UniFrance Ranks French Sales Agents, Producers of Top Films Exports

An international film and TV industry veteran, Riandee spearheaded the launch of Gaumont’s Los Angeles-based television division, which has produced several global hits, such as the Golden Globe-nominated “Narcos.” The company recently signed a first-look TV deal with Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director and producer J.C. Chandor, as well as a first-look deal with Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie.

Set to take place in the French city of Lille for the first time after moving from Paris, Series Mania is scheduled for May, with the European Project and Talent Forum scheduled to run May 2-4. The Forum has, since its launch in 2013, seen many projects get made into successful series, notably “Stella Blomkvist” and “Keeping Faith,” with many others currently in production or in advanced development.

Series Mania’s industry sidebar is likely to attract more than 400 decision-makers from the TV industry, including co-producers, distributors, and TV channel representatives.