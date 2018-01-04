You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Set to Air in 2019

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Game of Thrones Season 7 finale
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Game of Thrones” Season 8 is officially coming back in 2019, HBO announced Thursday.

Season 7 of the series aired this past summer, while the previous seasons of the show had aired in the spring. It us unknown at this time at what point in 2019 “Game of Thrones” will air, but the final season of the megahit fantasy series will consist of six episodes. Season 7 was seven episodes, several of which were over an hour long.

Series star Sophie Turner previously told Variety production on Season 8 began in October and is set to run into the middle of 2018.

Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” was the show’s highest-rated yet, breaking several records in the process. The season finale was watched by 16.5 million viewers, including people who watched the episode as it aired and night-of streams. Of those, 12.1 million watched the episode as it aired, making it the most-watched episode in series history.

Directors for the new season are: series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, David Nutter, and Miguel Sapochnik. Benioff and Weiss will also write the new season along with Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill. Benioff and Weiss executive produce along with Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield. Cogman, Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis and George R.R. Martin co-executive produce.

More TV

  • Animaniacs

    'Animaniacs' Reboot Lands Two-Season Straight-to-Series Order at Hulu

    “Game of Thrones” Season 8 is officially coming back in 2019, HBO announced Thursday. Season 7 of the series aired this past summer, while the previous seasons of the show had aired in the spring. It us unknown at this time at what point in 2019 “Game of Thrones” will air, but the final season […]

  • FOX 2017 PROGRAMMING PRESENTATION: Dana Walden,

    Fox's Dana Walden, Gary Newman Talk 'Shock' of Disney Deal, Decisions to Come

    “Game of Thrones” Season 8 is officially coming back in 2019, HBO announced Thursday. Season 7 of the series aired this past summer, while the previous seasons of the show had aired in the spring. It us unknown at this time at what point in 2019 “Game of Thrones” will air, but the final season […]

  • X Files

    Fox Bosses Talk 'The Four,' 'X-Files,' 'Prison Break'

    “Game of Thrones” Season 8 is officially coming back in 2019, HBO announced Thursday. Season 7 of the series aired this past summer, while the previous seasons of the show had aired in the spring. It us unknown at this time at what point in 2019 “Game of Thrones” will air, but the final season […]

  • prison break fox wentworth miller

    Fox Developing 'New Iteration' of 'Prison Break'

    “Game of Thrones” Season 8 is officially coming back in 2019, HBO announced Thursday. Season 7 of the series aired this past summer, while the previous seasons of the show had aired in the spring. It us unknown at this time at what point in 2019 “Game of Thrones” will air, but the final season […]

  • Ryan Murphy

    Ryan Murphy on Fox-Disney Merger: 'I Thought I Would Be Buried on the Fox Lot'

    “Game of Thrones” Season 8 is officially coming back in 2019, HBO announced Thursday. Season 7 of the series aired this past summer, while the previous seasons of the show had aired in the spring. It us unknown at this time at what point in 2019 “Game of Thrones” will air, but the final season […]

  • 9-1-1: Angela Bassett in the series

    Ryan Murphy Says '9-1-1' was Inspired by Real Life Family Emergency

    “Game of Thrones” Season 8 is officially coming back in 2019, HBO announced Thursday. Season 7 of the series aired this past summer, while the previous seasons of the show had aired in the spring. It us unknown at this time at what point in 2019 “Game of Thrones” will air, but the final season […]

  • Seth Meyers Golden Globes

    Seth Meyers Reveals Amy Poehler, Tina Fey Influence on His Golden Globes Hosting

    “Game of Thrones” Season 8 is officially coming back in 2019, HBO announced Thursday. Season 7 of the series aired this past summer, while the previous seasons of the show had aired in the spring. It us unknown at this time at what point in 2019 “Game of Thrones” will air, but the final season […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad