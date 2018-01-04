‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Set to Air in 2019

“Game of Thrones” Season 8 is officially coming back in 2019, HBO announced Thursday.

Season 7 of the series aired this past summer, while the previous seasons of the show had aired in the spring. It us unknown at this time at what point in 2019 “Game of Thrones” will air, but the final season of the megahit fantasy series will consist of six episodes. Season 7 was seven episodes, several of which were over an hour long.

Series star Sophie Turner previously told Variety production on Season 8 began in October and is set to run into the middle of 2018.

Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” was the show’s highest-rated yet, breaking several records in the process. The season finale was watched by 16.5 million viewers, including people who watched the episode as it aired and night-of streams. Of those, 12.1 million watched the episode as it aired, making it the most-watched episode in series history.

Directors for the new season are: series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, David Nutter, and Miguel Sapochnik. Benioff and Weiss will also write the new season along with Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill. Benioff and Weiss executive produce along with Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield. Cogman, Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis and George R.R. Martin co-executive produce.