‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Grab Directors Guild Award Nominations

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has nabbed no less than three nominations for the Directors Guild Awards.

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” broke through as new comedy and drama series recognized by the guild.

Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Errol Morris, Barry Levinson, Kyra Sedgwick, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, and George C. Wolfe are among the notable nominees for the DGA kudos in various scripted, reality and documentary categories.

The DGA’s comedy series race included women in three of the five slots. Reed Morano, the reigning Emmy drama series directing champ for “Handmaid’s Tale,” is a contender for drama series.

The spectacle served up on “Game of Thrones” once again impressed DGA voters. The mega-budget drama series landed three of the five slots in the drama series category. Jeremy Podeswa is up for “The Dragon and the Wolf” episode of Season 7. Matt Shakman is up for “The Spoils of War,” and Alan Taylor is nommed for “Beyond the Wall.”

Joining the “Thrones” trio and Morano are brothers Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer for “The Gate” episode of “Stranger Things.” The Duffers were nommed last year for the “Stranger Things” pilot.

On the comedy series side, “Mrs. Maisel” creator/executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino scored her first DGA nom for helming the pilot of the dramedy. “Mrs. Maisel” claimed the wins at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards for comedy series and lead comedy actress for star Rachel Brosnahan.

Netflix’s “Master of None” took two noms, for series star Ansari’s directing work on “The Thief” episode of Season 2. Melina Matsoukas is up for the “Thanksgiving” episode. HBO’s “Veep” and “Silicon Valley” rounded out the category. Beth McCarthy-Miller earned her 12th career DGA nom, for the “Chicklet” episode of “Veep.” Mike Judge bagged his fourth nom, for the “Server Error” episode of “Silicon Valley.”

In the DGA’s movies and miniseries heat, Scott Frank is a contender for Netflix’s “Godless.” Levinson is up for HBO’s “The Wizard of Lies.” Jean-Marc Vallee was recognized for HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” for which he won the limited-series director Emmy in September. Sedgwick picked up her first DGA nom, for Lifetime’s “Story of a Girl” while theater veteran Wolfe is nommed for directing Oprah Winfrey in HBO’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

In the variety/news/talk specials field, Schumer is a nominee for helming her Netflix program “The Leather Special.” Burns and Novick are contenders for documentary for PBS’ “The Vietnam War,” along with veteran filmmaker Morris for Netflix’s “Wormwood.”

The DGA awards will be handed out Feb. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.

Here is a complete list of the DGA’s television nominees for 2017:

DRAMATIC SERIES

THE DUFFER BROTHERS

Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

(Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers’ Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Timothy Lonsdale

First Assistant Director: Richard Denault

Second Assistant Director: John R. Bonaccorse

Second Second Assistant Directors: David Champion, Robert S. Hoffman

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Clayton Thompson, Tyler Smith

This is Mr. Matt Duffer’s and Mr. Ross Duffer’s second DGA Award nomination. They were previously nominated in this same category in 2016 for Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers.”

REED MORANO

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Offred”

(Hulu)

Ms. Morano’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Joe Boccia

This is Ms. Morano’s first DGA Award nomination.

JEREMY PODESWA

Game of Thrones, “The Dragon and the Wolf”

(HBO)

This is Mr. Podeswa’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in the Movies for Television and Mini-Series category in 2010 for The Pacific, “Home.”

MATT SHAKMAN

Game of Thrones, “The Spoils of War”

(HBO)

This is Mr. Shakman’s first DGA Award nomination.

ALAN TAYLOR

Game of Thrones, “Beyond the Wall”

(HBO)

Mr. Taylor’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Toby Ford

This is Mr. Taylor’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2008 for Mad Men, “The Mountain King.” He won the DGA Award in this category in 2007 for his Mad Men pilot “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

COMEDY SERIES

AZIZ ANSARI

Master of None, “The Thief”

(Netflix)

Mr. Ansari’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gwen Bialic, Igor Srubshchik

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Ellen Parnett

This is Mr. Ansari’s first DGA Award nomination.

MIKE JUDGE

Silicon Valley, “Server Error”

(HBO)

Mr. Judge’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary

First Assistant Director: Nick Mastandrea

Second Assistant Director: Heather WagnerWang

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gordon Freeman

This is Mr. Judge’s fourth DGA Award nomination – all in this category for episodes of Silicon Valley. He was previously nominated in 2016 for “Founder Friendly,” in 2015 for “Binding Arbitration” and in 2014 for “Minimum Viable Product.”

MELINA MATSOUKAS

Master of None, “Thanksgiving”

(Netflix)

Ms. Matsoukas’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gwen Bialic, Igor Srubshchik

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Ellen Parnett

Second Second Assistant Director: Dustin Bewley

Location Manager: Julie Sage

This is Ms. Matsoukas’s first DGA Award nomination.

BETH McCARTHYMILLER

Veep, “Chicklet”

(HBO)

Ms. McCarthyMiller’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Second Assistant Director: Yarden Levo

Additional Second Assistant Director: Chalis Romero

This is Ms. McCarthy-Miller’s twelfth DGA Award nomination. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series in 2013 for the 30 Rock episode “Hogcock!/Last Lunch.” She was also nominated that year, together with Rob Ashford, in the Movies for Television and Mini-Series category for The Sound of Music Live! She was previously nominated in the Comedy Series category for 30 Rock episodes “Live from Studio 6H” in 2012, “Live Show” in 2010, “The Reunion Episode #304” in 2008 and “Somebody to Love” in 2007. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety twice, in 2001 for America: A Tribute to Heroes (co-directed with Joel Gallen) and in 2000 for the “Val Kilmer and U2” episode of Saturday Night Live. She was also twice nominated in that category for Saturday Night Live episodes “Christopher Walken and The Foo Fighters” in 2003 and the 25th Anniversary episode in 1999. She was also nominated in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for Adele Live in New York City.

AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

(Amazon)

Ms. Sherman-Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Frank Covino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Soren Miltich

Second Second Assistant Director: Kyle Burstein

Location Manager: Michael Buonanno

This is Ms. Sherman-Palladino’s first DGA Award nomination.

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINISERIES

SCOTT FRANK

Godless

(Netflix)

Mr. Frank’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Alton Walpole, Michael Malone

First Assistant Directors: Aldric La’auli Porter, Eric Henriquez

Second Assistant Directors: Eric Glasser, Kevin O’Neil

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jai James, C.J. Neels, Ronan O’Connor

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Kathryn Olguin, Jessica Richey, Joe Bufalino

This is Mr. Frank’s first DGA Award nomination.

BARRY LEVINSON

The Wizard of Lies

(HBO)

Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Amy Herman, Joseph E. Iberti

First Assistant Director: Michele Ziegler

Second Assistant Director: Xanthus Valan

Second Second Assistant Director: Jakub Porembski

Location Manager: Andrew D. Cooke

This is Mr. Levinson’s sixth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2010 for You Don’t Know Jack. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film in 1988 for Rain Man, and was previously nominated in that category in 1990 for Avalon and in 1991 for Bugsy. He was also nominated in the Dramatic Series category in 1993 for his Homicide: Life on the Street episode “Gone for Goode.”

KYRA SEDGWICK

Story of a Girl

(Lifetime)

This is Ms. Sedgwick’s first DGA Award nomination.

JEANMARC VALLÉE

Big Little Lies

(HBO)

Mr. Vallée’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Barbara A. Hall, G.D. Fienberg

First Assistant Director: David Ticotin

Second Assistant Director: Christine Danahy

Second Second Assistant Director: Bob Riley

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Bryan Landrine, Rob Burgess, Allison Rushton, Mallory Squeo

This is Mr. Vallée’s first DGA Award nomination.

GEORGE C. WOLFE

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

(HBO)

Mr. Wolfe’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Kathryn Dean, Patricia Doherty Hess

First Assistant Director: Chris Surgent

Second Assistant Director: Takahide Kawakami

Second Second Assistant Director: Kevin Breen

This is Mr. Wolfe’s second DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and MiniSeries in 2005 for Lackawanna Blues (in a tie with Joseph Sargent for Warm Springs).

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

ANDRE ALLEN

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, “#2061”

(TBS)

Mr. Allen’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Jeremy Hardwick, Pat King

Stage Manager: Laura Mack

This is Mr. Allen’s first DGA Award nomination.

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time with Bill Maher, “#1527”

(HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson

This is Mr. Casey’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2016, 2015 and 2014 for Real Time with Bill Maher, “Show #1437,” “Show #1334” and “Show #1226.”

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Joe Biden/Elton John”

(CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Manager: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib, Susan Schroer

This is Mr. Hoskinson’s fifth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2016 for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #0179” and in 2015, 2013 and 2007 for The Colbert Report episodes “11040, “ “10004” and “3052.”

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon”

(NBC)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

This is Mr. King’s twelfth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in this category for Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle” in 2016, and for Saturday Night Live, “Host: Justin Timberlake” in 2013. Mr. King also won the DGA Award for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special in 2015. He was previously nominated for Saturday Night Live episodes in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, and in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category for the Saturday Night Live episode, “Host: Tracy Morgan/Musical Guest: Demi Lovato.”

PAUL PENNOLINO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “French Elections”

(HBO)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Susan Schroer

This is Mr. Pennolino’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. He is also nominated this year in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

STAN LATHAN

Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin

(Netflix)

Mr. Lathan’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sara Niimi

Stage Manager: Rob Sellers

This is Mr. Lathan’s first DGA Award nomination.

LINDA MENDOZA

Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize Honoring David Letterman

(PBS)

Ms. Mendoza’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Dora Mendoza, Kelly Hernacki

Stage Managers: Arthur Lewis, Mark McKenna, Lou Moore

This is Ms. Mendoza’s third DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated in this same category in 2016 for Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance at the White House. She was also nominated in the Musical Variety category in 2010 for Paul McCartney: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in Performance at The White House.

PAUL PENNOLINO

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

(TBS)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Jeremy Hardwick, Mike Walker, Libby Minarek, Jonathan Harris

Stage Managers: Laura Mack, April Smith, Kenyon Noble

This is Mr. Pennolino’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. He is also nominated this year in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “French Elections.”

AMY SCHUMER

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

(Netflix)

This is Ms. Schumer’s second DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category in 2015 for Inside Amy Schumer, “12 Angry Men” with Director Ryan McFaul

GLENN WEISS

The 89th Annual Academy Awards

(ABC)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Michael Polito

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, Dave Cove, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl TeetzelMoore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog

This is Mr. Weiss’s fourteenth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials in 2013, 2014 and 2016 for the 67th, 68th and 70th Annual Tony Awards and in the Musical Variety category in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012 for the 61st, 64th, 65th, and 66th Annual Tony Awards. He was also nominated in the Musical Variety category in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2008 for the 55th, 56th, 59th, 60th, and 62nd Annual Tony Awards. Additionally, Mr. Weiss was nominated in 2015 for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series, together with Rob Ashford, for Peter Pan Live!

REALITY PROGRAMS

HISHAM ABED

Encore!, “Pilot”

(ABC)

This is Mr. Abed’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category for The Hills.

JOHN GONZALEZ

Live PD, “Episode 50”

(A&E)

Mr. Gonzalez’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Janine Devito

Stage Manager: Jeff Buda

This is Mr. Gonzalez’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Live PD.

BRIAN SMITH

MasterChef, “Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Shucks”

(FOX)

Mr. Smith’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Anna Moulaison

Stage Managers: Drew Lewandowski, Brady Hess

This is Mr. Smith’s fifth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category for MasterChef in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 – and in 2016 for S.T.R.O.N.G.

ADAM VETRI

Dare to Live, “Chainsmokers”

(MTV)

Mr. Vetri’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ian Blankenship

This is Mr. Vetri’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2014, and won in 2015, for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.

KENT WEED

Spartan: The Ultimate Team Challenge, “Season Premiere”

(NBC)

Mr. Weed’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ben Simms

Stage Manager: Dave Massey

This is Mr. Weed’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2008 for I Survived a Japanese Game Show.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

NIKI CARO

Anne with an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny”

(Netflix)

This is Ms. Caro’s first DGA Award nomination.

BENJAMIN LEHMANN

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

(HBO)

Mr. Lehmann’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yori Tondrowski, Frank Campagna

Stage Managers: Anne Marie Dentici Gammon, Shawn Havens, Theresa Anderson

Location Managers: Steven Carbajal, Jillian Stricker

This is Mr. Lehmann’s first DGA Award nomination.

LILY MARIYE

Just Add Magic, “Just Add Meddling”

(Amazon)

Ms. Mariye’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Pixie Wespiser

First Assistant Director: Gregory Guzik

Second Assistant Director: Darrell Woodard

Second Second Assistant Director: Tara Nicole Tjahjadi

This is Ms. Mariye’s first DGA Award nomination.

ALISON McDONALD

An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life

(Amazon)

Ms. McDonald’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Richard G. King

First Assistant Director: Otto Penzato

Second Assistant Director: David Berke

Second Second Assistant Director: Yarden Levo

This is Ms. McDonald’s first DGA Award nomination.

MATTHEW O’NEILL AND THALIA SODI

15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey

(HBO)

This is Mr. O’Neill’s first DGA Award nomination.

This is Ms. Sodi’s first DGA Award nomination.

COMMERCIALS

MARTIN de THURAH

(Epoch Films)

Festival, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein

First Assistant Director: Charles Conner

Machines, StubHub – Goodby Silverstein

First Assistant Director: Charles Conner

Mad World, WealthSimple – WealthSimple In House

First Assistant Director: Jey Wada

Second Assistant Director: Curtis Smith

This is Mr. de Thurah’s second DGA Award nomination. He previously won in this category in 2013 for The Man Who Couldn’t Slow Down (Hennessy VS) and Human Race (Acura MDX 2014).

ALMA HAR’EL

(Epoch Films)

Love Without Bias, P&G – Wieden + Kennedy

First Assistant Director: George Miles Johnstone

This is Ms. Har’el’s first DGA Award nomination.

HOFFMAN/METOYER

(MJZ)

Anthem, KitchenAid – DigitasLBi

Second Assistant Director: Frankie Pagnotta

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Ross

Go Further, Ford – GTB

First Assistant Director: David Webb

Second Assistant Director: David Marnell

Second Second Assistant Director: Jeff Tavani

This is the first DGA nomination for Mr. Will Hoffman and Mr. Julius Metoyer.

MILES JAY

(SMUGGLER)

Alive, Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones – Grey

First Assistant Director: Gareth Moses

Calling JohnMalkovich.com, Squarespace – John X Hannes

Who is JohnMalkovich.com?, Squarespace – John X Hannes

This is Mr. Jay’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2015 for It Can Wait (ESPN).

ISAIAH SERET

(Biscuit Filmworks)

Growing Up, Samsung Galaxy – Wieden + Kennedy Portland

First Assistant Director: Howell Caldwell

Second Assistant Director: Ben Randolph

Second Second Assistant Director: Shauna Frontera

I Love You, Samsung Great – Wieden + Kennedy Portland

First Assistant Director: Brian Stevens

Second Assistant Director: Steve Bagnara

Never Too Composed, Kohler – DDB Chicago

First Assistant Director: Eric Topp

Second Assistant Director: Rob Nia

This is Mr. Seret’s first DGA Award nomination.

DOCUMENTARY

KEN BURNS & LYNN NOVICK

The Vietnam War

(PBS)

This is Mr. Burns’ and Ms. Novick’s second DGA Award nomination. They were previously nominated in this category in 2007 for The War.

BRYAN FOGEL

Icarus

(Netflix)

This is Mr. Fogel’s first DGA Award nomination.

MATTHEW HEINEMAN

City of Ghosts

(Amazon Studios)

This is Mr. Heineman’s second DGA Award nomination. He won in this category in 2015 for Cartel Land

STEVE JAMES

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

(PBS)

This is Mr. James’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He won in this category in 1994 for Hoop Dreams, and was also nominated in this category in 2008 and 2011 for At The Death House Door and Frontline: The Interrupters.

ERROL MORRIS

Wormwood

(Netflix)

Mr. Morris’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Caroline Baron

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Sean Fogel

Stage Managers: Kamen Velkovsky, Keith Marlin

Location Manager: David Velasco

This is Mr. Morris’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He was nominated in this category in 1999 for Mr. Death: The Rise and Fall of Fred Leuchter, Jr. and in 2003 for The Fog of War, and was also nominated in the Commercials category in 2003.

(Pictured: “Game of Thrones”)