Netflix Orders Gabriel Iglesias Multi-Cam Series, Two Comedy Specials

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has set up multiple projects at Netflix, including a multi-camera comedy series and two new stand up specials.

In the multi-cam series, titled “Mr. Iglesias,” Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Netflix has ordered 10 half-hour episodes for the show’s first season. Netflix will produce, with Iglesias serving as executive producer along with Kevin Hench.

The first of two stand-up comedy specials will be taped during Iglesias’ current world tour, with the second taped at a future date.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be either a stand-up comedian or a teacher,” Iglesias said. “Thanks to Netflix for supporting both of my career aspirations.”

Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians, performing to sold-out crowds across the globe. He has the distinction of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York and the Staples Center in Los Angeles. His sixth one-hour comedy special, “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry,” premiered on Netflix worldwide in 2016.

He is repped by CAA and Arsonhouse Entertainment.