FX Orders ‘Y: The Last Man’ Pilot

Daniel Holloway

Y The Last Man
FX has ordered a pilot based on the comic-book series “Y: The Last Man.”

Michael Green (“American Gods,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Logan”) and Aida Mashaka Croal (“Luke Cage,” “Turn”) are set to serve as co-showrunners on the project, and will executive produce alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (“American Crime Story,” “Pose,” “The Hunger Games”) and Brian K. Vaughan. Melina Matsoukas (“Insecure,” “Master of None,” “Beyonce: Formation”) will direct the pilot and also serve as an executive producer.

Exploring gender, race, class, and survival, “Y: The Last Man” is a post-apocalyptic science fiction story that takes place in a world in which all men — except for one — are dead. Beginning in 2002, the comic book series — by Vaughn and Pia Guerra and published by DC Comics — ran for 60 issues. It received three Eisner Awards, the top honor in the comic-book industry, as well as the first Hugo Award for best graphic story.

“Y: The Last Man” has a long development history, with the rights first being acquired by New Line for a potential feature film more than a decade ago. As recently as 2013, Dan Trachtenberg had been tapped to direct a film adaptation that never came to fruition. After New Line’s rights lapsed, FX began work on a series adaptation that has been in development for more than two years.

