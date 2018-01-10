TV News Roundup: FX Releases Trailer, Premiere Date for Getty Series ‘Trust’

In today’s roundup, HBO announced premiere date for dark comedy “Barry” and FX gives first look at Getty family drama “Trust.”

RENEWALS

Viceland announced a second season of “Most Expensivest,” 2 Chainz‘s show exploring the world’s most luxury goods. The network also extended drag comedy series “The Trixie & Katya Show,” starring Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, for another six episodes.

DATES

HBO comedy series “Barry,” starring Bill Hader, will debut on March 25 at 10:30 ET/PT. Created, executive produced and written by Hader and Alec Berg, the show is about a depressed hitman from the Midwest who travels to Los Angeles to kill an aspiring actor. When he gets to Hollywood, though, he decides he wants to become an actor himself and must try to distance himself from his criminal past.

Amazon Prime will premiere all ten episodes of its original drama “Absentia” Feb. 2 on Prime Video. The show, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, follows an FBI agent who reappears six years after she is declared dead and is accused of murder.

FX released the trailer and announced the premiere for new series “Trust,” which centers on the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. Airing March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the show stars Donald Sutherland, Hillary Swank and Harris Dickinson. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

USA Network has greenlit “Miz & Mrs.,” a docuseries following the lives of WWE Superstars The Miz and his wife Maryse. The six-episode show will focus on the couple becoming parents for the first time while balancing their lives inside the ring. Both have previously starred in WWE Studios film, along with The Miz’s appearance on “The Real World: Back to New York” and Maryse’s role on E!’s “Total Divas.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

truTV has promoted programming executive Simmy Kustanowitz to vice president of development and original programming for the comedy network. He will be responsible for creatively overseeing the production of pilots, series and specials for the network, as well as helping to shape the direction of its programming strategy.