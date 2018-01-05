FX Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Atlanta’ Season 2, ‘The Americans’ Final Season and ‘Trust’

FX has announced premiere dates for its midseason slate, including the highly anticipated second season of “Atlanta,” the final season of “The Americans,” and Danny Boyle’s J. Paul Getty drama “Trust.”

“Atlanta’s” sophomore season, which is being titled “Atlanta Robbin’ Season,” will premiere Thursday, March 1 at 10pm. “Trust” will bow on March 25 at 10pm. And the final season of “The Americans” will start on Wednesday, March 28 at 10pm.

Premiere dates for other FX midseason shows were already announced, including “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10pm, and the third season of “Baskets” on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10pm.

In “Atlanta Robbin’ Season,” two cousins (Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry) work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. Donald Glover serves as executive producer, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle and Stephen Glover. The critically acclaimed first season of “Atlanta,” which hails from FX Productions, won Emmy Awards for best comedy and best lead actor, two Golden Globes, among other major kudos.

Inspired by actual events, “Trust” delves into the trials of the Getty family, beginning in 1973 with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson) by the Italian mafia. His grandfather, J. Paul Getty Sr. (Donald Sutherland), refuses to pay the ransom, leaving his mother, Gail Getty (Hilary Swank), to negotiate with the increasingly desperate kidnappers. The cast also includes Brendan Fraser, Anna Chancellor, Norbert Leo Butz, Charlotte Riley and Luca Marinelli. Simon Beaufoy created “Trust” and serves as executive producer alongside Danny Boyle (who also directed the first three episodes) and Christian Colson. The show is produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibal Films and Snicket Films Limited.

The sixth and final season of “The Americans,” a period drama about the complex marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans, stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, along with Holly Taylor and Noah Emmerich. “The Americans” was created by Joe Weisberg who serves as executive producer alongside Joel Fields. Graham Yost, Chris Long, Stephen Schiff and Mary Rae Thewlis are also executive producers, along with Amblin Television heads Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. “The Americans” is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.