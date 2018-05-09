FX Orders Series Based on New York Times’ ‘The Daily’ Podcast

FX has struck a deal for a news series inspired by the New York Times’ podcast “The Daily.”

Hailing from the Times and production company Left/Right, “The Weekly” will feature Times writers walking viewers through their own reporting, looking deeper into stories covered on the podcast. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after their linear-television premiere, as well as on FX’s digital and on-demand platforms.

“The New York Times is synonymous with excellence and FX is honored to be chosen as their partner on what will be the first entry for both organizations into the weekly TV news business,” said FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf. “A free press is vital to the health of our American democracy. The Weekly will give viewers compelling stories about the courage and commitment New York Times journalists bring to seeking out and reporting the truth. We also want to thank our partners at Hulu on this deal and the team at Left/Right.”

“The Weekly” marks FX’s first foray into weekly news programming. The project, which has been given an initial 30-episode order, was represented by WME.

“It’s a documentary filmmaker’s dream to be given an all-access pass to the reporters and editors at The New York Times – journalists who are constantly breaking the news, scooping the competition, and starting some of the most important conversations of our time,” said Ken Druckerman, co-president of Left/Right. “Our goal in this series is to add a new dimension to these stories by bringing their words and work to life on the screen.”