FX Gives Series Order to Half-Hour Drama ‘Mr Inbetween’

FX has given a six-episode order to half-hour drama “Mr Inbetween,” based on a short film by Australian actor Scott Ryan.

Ryan stars as criminal-for-hire Ray Shoesmith, who is also occupied by juggling his roles as an ex-husband, father, boyfriend and best friend. Ryan created the series and stars. Nash Edgerton (“Gringo,” “The Square”) is director, co-writer and executive producer with Ryan and Jason Burrows. Michael Bennett is producer.

The series was shot in Australia earlier this year. “Mr Inbetween” will premiere on FX and Oz’s Foxtel in the fall. FX and Foxtel have already commissioned a writers room for a possible season two. In addition to Ryan, the series stars Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable.

“‘Mr Inbetween’ is an extraordinary achievement for Scott Ryan, who took it from an indie film with a cult following to a half-hour drama that he stars in,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “Scott is one of those rare creators who can bring his own character to life on screen, and he is perfectly paired with Nash Edgerton, who brilliantly directed all six episodes. This project is a great inaugural step with Foxtel as the home of FX Original Series in Australia.”

“Mr Inbetween” is an outgrowth of the 2004 short film “The Magician” that Ryan wrote and directed revolving around the Ray Shoesmith character. “Magician” made the rounds of Australian film festivals and earned multiple awards.

Foxtel is a pay TV platform jointly owned by News Corp., a corporate sibling of FX under the Murdoch umbrella, and Telstra Corp.