FX Chief John Landgraf on Louis C.K.: ‘We Had No Awareness’ of Misconduct

FX chief John Landgraf addressed the controversy over producer Louis C.K. at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena, Calif., telling reporters that they had “no awareness” of any issues before the publication of the New York Times report, which detailed multiple instances of sexual misconduct by the comedian

“We didn’t know about them,” he said. “The only thing I’m aware of was a blind item in Gawker,” which he said he didn’t consider to be a “actual news source” and didn’t mention CK by name.

When the network severed its ties with the comedy producer in November, FX launched an investigation which didn’t yield any additional accusations. “We did not find any issues, complaints or incidents of misconduct of any kind in the eight years we worked together,” Landgraf said.

FX had been the comedian’s primary TV home for the past eight years, with his Pig Newton banner serving as a major supplier of comedies to the cabler and its production entity, which has branched out to producing for other outlets. It helped shepherd the Amazon comedy “One Mississippi,” although C.K.’s clashes with star-creator Tig Notaro helped bring the accusations about his behavior to light. Pig Newton also was behind the animated comedy “The Cops ” for TBS, which suspended production on the show. CK was also stripped of any producing role on “Baskets” and “Better Things.”

Landgraf praised Pamela Adlon, who will now move ahead with the third season of “Better Things” without CK, who served as co-writer. “This is Pamela’s show. These are her stories, her life,” he said. “She’s going to have to write them all herself or find another co-writer. She’s the font, the creative engine of that show… I have every confidence in Pamela.”

He said he did talk to CK when the news first broke, and the producer told him he was going to publicly acknowledge that the statements reported in the Times were true. “Knowing that we made a decision we were going to cut ties,” he said.

Landgraf said the network and production studio has extensive sexual harassment policies in place, and that he views it as a “non-tolerance workplace.” “We’re really diligent and really vigorous about seeking input, investigating these things and making sure there’s appropriate action and consequences taken,” he said. “It’s not an easy process because it turns us into a investigative service and policeman when it comes to conduct. But it’s necessary.”