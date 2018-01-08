‘Runaways,’ ‘Future Man’ Renewed for Second Seasons at Hulu

Both “Future Man” and “Runaways” have been renewed for second seasons at Hulu, Variety has confirmed.

Both seasons will consist of 13 episodes. “Runaways” had a 10-episode first season, which is set to wrap up this week with the finale dropping on Hulu on Tuesday. “Future Man’s” 13-episode first season debuted in its entirety back in November.

“Runaways,” a Marvel series, follows the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against their parents when the kids discover they are part of an evil underground organization. It stars Gregg Sulkin, Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, and Allegra Acosta.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage serve as executive producers and showrunners. Marvel’s head of television, Jeph Loeb,also executive producers along with Jim Chory. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski produces. The series is a co-production with Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

“Future Man” is led by “Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson as a janitor and world-ranked gamer who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humanity after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion. It also stars Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Matt Tolmach, and James Weaver serve as executive producers.