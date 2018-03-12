You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fuller House’: Steve Baldikoski, Bryan Behar Named New Showrunners

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have been named the new showrunners of Netflix’s “Fuller House” for season four. They replace Jeff Franklin, who was ousted last month in the wake of misconduct complaints, as Variety reported exclusively.

Promoted to executive producers, Baldikoski and Behar have served as co-executive producer on the Warner Horizon series since its debut in 2016. Veteran multi-camera comedy writer-producrs, they worked previously on “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “8 Simple Rules,” ‘Kirstie,” “Save Me,” “Last Man Standing,” and “Jennifer Falls.”

Season four of “Fuller House,” a sequel series to the long-running ABC comedy “Full House,” is scheduled go into production later this year.

Franklin was fired from his role as executive producer and showrunner on the series last month after Warner Bros. Television received complaints about his behavior in the writers’ room and on set. The studio also ended its overall deal with Franklin.

Franklin was accused of verbally abusing staffers and making inappropriate statements in the writers’ room, including making sexually charged comments about his personal relationships and sex life. He has not been accused of directly sexually harassing or engaging in physical misconduct with any staffers. Employees also complained that Franklin would bring women he dated to work and often cast them in small parts on the show.

More TV

  • Vincent Kartheiser'Genius' TV show screening, Arrivals,

    'Mad Men' Alum Vincent Kartheiser Joins Fox's David Elliot-Danny Strong Drama Pilot

    Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have been named the new showrunners of Netflix’s “Fuller House” for season four. They replace Jeff Franklin, who was ousted last month in the wake of misconduct complaints, as Variety reported exclusively. Promoted to executive producers, Baldikoski and Behar have served as co-executive producer on the Warner Horizon series since […]

  • King in the Wilderness

    TV Networks Plot Multiple Documentary Tributes to MLK Jr.

    Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have been named the new showrunners of Netflix’s “Fuller House” for season four. They replace Jeff Franklin, who was ousted last month in the wake of misconduct complaints, as Variety reported exclusively. Promoted to executive producers, Baldikoski and Behar have served as co-executive producer on the Warner Horizon series since […]

  • Bachelor women

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: Reality Shows Stay on Top During Winter Olympics

    Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have been named the new showrunners of Netflix’s “Fuller House” for season four. They replace Jeff Franklin, who was ousted last month in the wake of misconduct complaints, as Variety reported exclusively. Promoted to executive producers, Baldikoski and Behar have served as co-executive producer on the Warner Horizon series since […]

  • 'Fuller House': Steve Baldikoski, Bryan Behar

    'Fuller House': Steve Baldikoski, Bryan Behar Named New Showrunners

    Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have been named the new showrunners of Netflix’s “Fuller House” for season four. They replace Jeff Franklin, who was ousted last month in the wake of misconduct complaints, as Variety reported exclusively. Promoted to executive producers, Baldikoski and Behar have served as co-executive producer on the Warner Horizon series since […]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    A+E Networks Chief Nancy Dubuc in Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have been named the new showrunners of Netflix’s “Fuller House” for season four. They replace Jeff Franklin, who was ousted last month in the wake of misconduct complaints, as Variety reported exclusively. Promoted to executive producers, Baldikoski and Behar have served as co-executive producer on the Warner Horizon series since […]

  • NBC Renews 'The Wall' for Season

    NBC Renews 'The Wall' for Season 3

    Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have been named the new showrunners of Netflix’s “Fuller House” for season four. They replace Jeff Franklin, who was ousted last month in the wake of misconduct complaints, as Variety reported exclusively. Promoted to executive producers, Baldikoski and Behar have served as co-executive producer on the Warner Horizon series since […]

  • The Flash -- "Run, Iris, Run"

    'The Flash' Star Candice Patton on the 'Role Reversal' of Iris as a Speedster

    Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have been named the new showrunners of Netflix’s “Fuller House” for season four. They replace Jeff Franklin, who was ousted last month in the wake of misconduct complaints, as Variety reported exclusively. Promoted to executive producers, Baldikoski and Behar have served as co-executive producer on the Warner Horizon series since […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad