‘Fuller House’: Steve Baldikoski, Bryan Behar Named New Showrunners

Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have been named the new showrunners of Netflix’s “Fuller House” for season four. They replace Jeff Franklin, who was ousted last month in the wake of misconduct complaints, as Variety reported exclusively.

Promoted to executive producers, Baldikoski and Behar have served as co-executive producer on the Warner Horizon series since its debut in 2016. Veteran multi-camera comedy writer-producrs, they worked previously on “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “8 Simple Rules,” ‘Kirstie,” “Save Me,” “Last Man Standing,” and “Jennifer Falls.”

Season four of “Fuller House,” a sequel series to the long-running ABC comedy “Full House,” is scheduled go into production later this year.

Franklin was fired from his role as executive producer and showrunner on the series last month after Warner Bros. Television received complaints about his behavior in the writers’ room and on set. The studio also ended its overall deal with Franklin.

Franklin was accused of verbally abusing staffers and making inappropriate statements in the writers’ room, including making sexually charged comments about his personal relationships and sex life. He has not been accused of directly sexually harassing or engaging in physical misconduct with any staffers. Employees also complained that Franklin would bring women he dated to work and often cast them in small parts on the show.