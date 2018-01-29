‘Fuller House’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 4

Netflix has renewed “Fuller House” for a fourth season.

Part one of “Fuller House” season 3 premiered in September, with the second part debuting in December.

“Fuller House” is a continuation of the ’90s ABC series “Full House,” with veterinarian D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure) recently widowed and living in San Francisco. D.J.’s younger sister/aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and D.J.’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), along with Kimmy’s feisty teenage daughter Ramona, all move in to help take care of D.J.’s three boys — the rebellious 12-year-old Jackson, neurotic 7-year-old Max and her newborn baby, Tommy Jr.

Bob Boyett and Jeff Franklin serve as executive producers. “Fuller House” is produced by Miller-Boyett Productions and Jeff Franklin Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television for Netflix.

In October, Netflix released data revealing that “Fuller House” was the service’s second most “binge raced” series — a term Netflix invented to describe the phenomenon of fans watching an entire series in one 24-hour period. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” was the most “binge-raced” series, according to Netflix. According to October data, 8.4 million Netflix subs have engaged in binge-racing at some point, fewer than 8% of its total 109 million members worldwide as of the end of Q3

TVLine first reported the renewal.