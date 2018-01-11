TBS Renews ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,’ ‘Joker’s Wild’ and ‘Drop the Mic’

TBS is keeping Samantha Bee in office through the 2020 presidential race.

The cabler has given its buzzy late-night series “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” a two-season renewal. TBS has also ordered sophomore seasons of game show “Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild” and rap-battle competition “Drop the Mic.” And TBS has set April 3 as the premiere date for its long-awaited scripted comedy starring Tracy Morgan, “The Last O.G.”

The renewal news comes in advance of Turner’s presentation Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

“We were fortunate to start our show in an election year, and I’m so grateful TBS has picked us up for two more seasons which will see us through the 2018 midterms and bring us into the 2020 election season,” said Bee. “It’s promising to be a real s— show and I am counting on our viewers to coax me out of my panic bunker and get us through it.”

“Full Frontal” made noise for TBS out of the gate in its 2016 premiere. Bee, a former “Daily Show” correspondent, has established herself as a prominent voice in satire and cultural commentary. TBS said the show plans to deliver more enterprising specials along the lines of the “Not the White House Correspondents Dinner” event produced in Washington, D.C. in April.

“No one does political comedy like Full Frontal; a two-season pickup is an obvious decision,” said Thom Hinkle, exec VP of original programming. “Sam and her team have been relentlessly incisive in their satire, and the awards recognition and their growing viewership reflect that. Along with new episodes, expect more specials and a lot more blazers.”

“Full Frontal” is exec produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King. The weekly half hour returns with fresh episodes on Feb. 7.

“Joker’s Wild” bowed in October as an effort to put a contemporary spin on a vintage game show format. The Sony Pictures TV production has performed solidly for TBS, particularly via on-demand platforms. Host Snoop Dogg and Michael Strahan are exec producers along with Vincent Rubino, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Ted Chung.

“Drop the Mic,” hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, is based on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” segment featuring celebrity rap-battles. It hails from CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions. Corden, Ben Winston, and Jensen Karp are exec producers.

“Our relaunch of TBS’ unscripted efforts hit the ground running with the series premieres of ‘Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild’ and ‘Drop The Mic,’ and we never looked back,” said Michael Bloom, senior VP of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT.

Both series will be back in the spring, TBS said.