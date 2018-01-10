FremantleMedia Names Jayson Dinsmore President, Alternative Programming and Development

Jayson Dinsmore has joined FremantleMedia North America as president, alternative programming and development. In his new role, the veteran television executive will lead the company’s domestic and global unscripted development strategy.

“Jayson is one of the most well-respected and admired executives within the television industry,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO, FremantleMedia North America. “He is innovative, creative and brings an enormous amount of experience in both development and production. He shares our ambition at FMNA and I am delighted to have him lead our unscripted team.”

Dinsmore most recently spent six years as the head of development at CMT. He helped lead CMT’s transition from a country-music channel to a strategy that emphasized original programming with broader appeal. That approach led to popular reality series such as “Party Down South,” as well as the development of the channel’s first scripted comedy in “Still the King” starring Billy Ray Cyrus, and ambitious event miniseries “Sun Records.”

He departed the cable channel in September amid reorganization at parent company Viacom. Prior to his time at CMT, Dinsmore spent more than a decade in alternative development at NBC Entertainment.

“I’m extremely thrilled to be joining the FremantleMedia family and look forward to working alongside such wonderful and talented people, at a company that has such a rich legacy with many of the most successful franchises in TV history,” said Dinsmore.

FremantleMedia North America’s current programs include “America’s Got Talent” (NBC), “Family Feud” (syndicated), “The Price Is Right” (CBS), “Match Game” (ABC), and “American Idol” (ABC)