FremantleMedia Pre-Sells ‘My Brilliant Friend’ to Canal Plus

My Brilliant Friend
CREDIT: Courtesy of Europa

FremantleMedia Intl. has pre-sold drama series “My Brilliant Friend,” based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, to the Canal Plus Group for France and French-speaking territories. The show, directed by Saverio Costanzo (“The Solitude of Prime Numbers”), is currently in production in Italy.

The eight-part drama is an HBO, Rai Fiction and TIMVISION series produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango, in co-production with Umedia Production. It will be the first of the Ferrante novels to be brought to the screen.

Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, “My Brilliant Friend” charts 60 years of relationship between Elena Greco and Raffaella Cerullo, whom Greco met in the 1950s and who mysteriously disappeared.

“We are excited to bring this series to our subscribers: Elena Ferrante’s saga is a huge success in France as it is worldwide, and the series is produced by a team of renowned talents,” said Gérald-Brice Viret, EVP of Canal Plus TV channels.

Al De Azpiazu, VP of sales and distribution for Western Europe at FremantleMedia, described the series as a “hugely ambitious, emotional and awaited series.”

“Elena Ferrante is one of the biggest contemporary writers of our time who has amassed a legion of global fans. We’re all excited to see Elena and Raffaella’s story play out on screen,” Azpiazu said.

Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Costanzo penned the screenplay. Jennifer Schuur is exec producing the series.

