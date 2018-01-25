FremantleMedia Grows Scripted Division With New Hires

FremantleMedia North America has added three veteran executives as the company expands its scripted team.

Reid Shane has joined the FremantleMedia as executive vice president of production, Jennifer Sherwood as senior vice president of scripted development, and Oliver Jones as director of scripted development.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to be expanding our team with these three industry veterans,” said Dante Di Loreto, president of scripted entertainment, FremantleMedia North America. “At FMNA we have a clear and defined vision. Building on the success of ‘American Gods’ and our global series ‘The Young Pope,’ ‘Hard Sun,’ as well as the upcoming ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ and ‘My Brilliant Friend,’ we strive to align ourselves with the very best creative talent. Reid, Jennifer and Oliver are trusted collaborators and the perfect additions to this award-winning team.”

Shane joins FremantleMedia from Media Rights Capital, where he was senior vice president of television production, overseeing series such as “Ozark” and “Counterpart.” In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of scripted production, reporting to business operations head Susan Gross.

Sherwood was most recently a partner producer at Silk Road Productions. She previously developed and supervised HBO’s “Game Change,” “Taking Chance,” and “Temple Grandin.” Jones joins FremantleMedia from The Weinstein Company where he served as manager of development.