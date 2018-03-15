Freeform Cancels ‘Young & Hungry’

Freeform’s “Young & Hungry” is coming to a close.

The Disney-owned cable channel announced Thursday that the the remainder of multi-camera comedy’s fifth season will premiere June 20, and that no additional seasons would be ordered. Freeform is developing a “Young & Hungry” movie that would potentially follow the series finale.

Freeform renewed “Young & Hungry” for a fifth season a year and a half ago. In January of 2017, the network doubled the season-five order to a total of 20 episodes. The previous four seasons of the comedy series had all clocked in at 10 episodes. The first half of season five premiered last spring. But the series has been on a lengthy hiatus since the 10th episode aired in June.

“Young & Hungry” follows the romance between a rich man, played by Jonathan Sadowski, and his personal chef, played by Emily Osment. In addition to Osment — who recently booked the lead role in CBS comedy pilot “25” — and Sadowski, “Young & Hungry” stars Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley and Rex Lee. The series is created by David Holden, who executive produces with Ashley Tisdale, Jessica Rhoades, Caryn Lucas, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum. San Francisco-based food blogger Gabi Moskowitz helped to develop the series. CBS Television Studios produces the series.