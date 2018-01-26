Freeform Ups Kary McHoul Gatens to Senior VP of Unscripted, Current Series Programming

Freeform has promoted Kary McHoul Gatens to the role of senior vice president of unscripted and current series programming, the cable network announced Friday.

McHoul previously served as senior vice president of programming and development unscripted at Freeform. Having expanded its scripted original programming footprint in 2018 to four nights of originals per week and adding 20 more hours of originals to the current slate, McHoul will help spearhead the network’s expanded current scripted programming slate. She will continue to report to Karey Burke, Freeform’s executive vice president of programming and development.

“Kary is one of the most facile, experienced, and fearless executives I’ve ever worked with, and I have no doubt that she will continue to be a game-changing leader for us as we grow our original programming slate,” said Burke.

“I’m honored to be joining an already extraordinary team of executives including Jennifer Gerstenblatt, who has been integral to the growth and success of our original series. I look forward to championing them to continue to deliver bold, ‘Forward’ looking programming that is the hallmark of Freeform,” said Mchoul.

McHoul previously created a “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” franchise for the network in addition to several holiday specials including “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic.” She is also responsible for Freeform’s first short-form talk show, “Movie Night with Karlie Kloss,” currently airing on the network. Prior to joining Freeform, she helped form Nigel Lythgoe Productions (NLP) where she worked on “Opening Act” and “CMT’s Next Superstar.” Before her time at NLP, she built a non-scripted programming department at United Talent Agency and served as head of development for the E! and Style networks.

McHoul spent a substantial amount of her career at Fox Broadcasting Company, rising through the ranks to senior vice president of specials, alternative, and late night programming, and was instrumental in helping launch numerous shows including “American Idol,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Family Guy,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two sons.