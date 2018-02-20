You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Freeform Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Girls Code,’ Paul Feig to Direct

By

TV Reporter

Paul Feig Commencement
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Freeform has given a pilot order to the female-led comedy “Girls Code,” Variety has learned.

The project was written and created by Kim Rosenstock with Paul Feig attached to direct the pilot and executive produce. It follows the partnership between a brazen, self-centered tech CEO and a community-building social entrepreneur who must overcome their many issues with each other in order to co-run a groundbreaking, all-female tech incubator.

News of the project’s development first broke in October. The series hails from Anonymous Content, Paramount Television, and Feigco Entertainment. Rosenstock will also serve as executive producer alongside Feig and Jessie Henderson for Feigco. Joy Gorman Wettels, who brought the original notion to Feigco and Rosenstock, and Steve Golin serve as executive producers on behalf of Anonymous Content. Feigco’s Dan Magnante will serve as co-producer.

Rosenstock got her start on the Fox comedy series “New Girl,” working her way up to writer and producer. She is also the writer and executive producer on an untitled comedy project in development at NBC. Amy Poehler will also executive produce that project, which tells the story of a newly single mother who is forced to rely on the last people she wants help from—her family. NBC gave the project a put pilot commitment.

In addition to directing “Bridesmaids,” Feig is known for writing and directing comedy films like “Spy” and the female reboot of “Ghostbusters.” He also created the cult classic TV series “Freaks and Geeks” and has previously directed episodes of series like “30 Rock,” “The Office,” “Weeds,” and “Arrested Development.” Feigco is also executive producing “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” for Netflix.

Rosenstock is repped by WME. Feig is repped by CAA.

