Freeform Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Cloak & Dagger,’ ‘Bold Type’ Season 2

Freeform announced the premiere dates for much of their upcoming slate on Thursday.

Freeform will debut the two-hour premiere of “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” on June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph as two teenagers from different backgrounds who are linked together through mysterious powers. The show is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC. Joe Pokaski, producer and writer of “Heroes” is the showrunner and executive producer. Marvel’s head of television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory from ’‘Marvel’s The Defenders” are also executive producers. Watch a clip below.

The premiere date for new drama “Siren” along with a teaser trailer was also announced. The mermaid series’ first episode will air March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Eline Powell stars as a mysterious girl who brings trouble to a small fishing town. Emily Whitesell (“Finding Carter”) is the showrunner and executive producer. The story is by Eric Wald and Dean White who are also executive producers.

Season two premiere dates for “The Bold Type” and “Famous in Love” were also announced. “The Bold Type” returns on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Nikohl Boosheri and Stephen Conrad Moore have been bumped up to series regulars. The show explores the relationships, careers, and opinions of three friends living in New York City. The second season will be available on the network, streaming, and on demand. “Famous in Love” starring Bella Thorne returns April 4. The series was co-developed by “Pretty Little Liars” creator I. Marlene King and author of the novel in which the show is based, Rebecca Serle.

The network confirmed its development of an hour-long drama called “Augs” created and directed by Scott Stewart of “Dark Skies.” The show takes place in a futuristic world divided into two classes: the privileged and the disenfranchised. The drama depicts the troubles that occur when Gennifer Wells, a privileged girl, falls in love with Bodhi Bright, a disenfranchised boy.