Freeform Adds Programming Exec Lynn Barrie

Lynn Barrie has joined Freeform as senior vice president of original programming and development. In her new role, Barrie will oversee development of scripted drama and comedy series for the Disney-owned cable channel. She will report to Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development.

“I’ve known and respected Lynn for longer than I’m willing to admit and I can think of no one better to lead us into the next phase of our growth here at Freeform,” Burke said. “She is universally admired as a great creative partner to writers and as a champion for bold ideas. Her integrity, honesty and instincts have won her a wide following and we are delighted to have her here as one of our own.”

Barrie previously served as vice president of comedy development at ABC Entertainment Group, where she worked on series such as “Speechless” and “The Goldbergs,” and as senior vice president, current programming at ABC Entertainment Group, overseeing production on shows such as “The Middle,” “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings.” She began her television career at studio 20th Century Fox Television in as manager, creative affairs in 2001. The following year, she was promoted to director, creative affairs. In 2005 she was promoted to VP of comedy development and creative affairs for the studio.