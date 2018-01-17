Freeform Adds Programming Exec Lynn Barrie

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Freeform

Lynn Barrie has joined Freeform as senior vice president of original programming and development. In her new role, Barrie will oversee development of scripted drama and comedy series for the Disney-owned cable channel. She will report to Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development.

“I’ve known and respected Lynn for longer than I’m willing to admit and I can think of no one better to lead us into the next phase of our growth here at Freeform,” Burke said. “She is universally admired as a great creative partner to writers and as a champion for bold ideas. Her integrity, honesty and instincts have won her a wide following and we are delighted to have her here as one of our own.”

Barrie previously served as vice president of comedy development at ABC Entertainment Group, where she worked on series such as  “Speechless” and “The Goldbergs,” and as senior vice president, current programming at ABC Entertainment Group, overseeing production on shows such as “The Middle,” “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings.” She began her television career at studio 20th Century Fox Television in as manager, creative affairs in 2001. The following year, she was promoted to director, creative affairs. In 2005 she was promoted to VP of comedy development and creative affairs for the studio.

 

More TV

  • Casting Director Cesar Rocha Joins CBS

    Casting Director Cesar Rocha Joins CBS

    Lynn Barrie has joined Freeform as senior vice president of original programming and development. In her new role, Barrie will oversee development of scripted drama and comedy series for the Disney-owned cable channel. She will report to Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development. “I’ve known and respected Lynn for longer than I’m willing […]

  • SAG Awards Preview 2018

    SAG Awards Predictions 2018: Who Will Win?

    Lynn Barrie has joined Freeform as senior vice president of original programming and development. In her new role, Barrie will oversee development of scripted drama and comedy series for the Disney-owned cable channel. She will report to Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development. “I’ve known and respected Lynn for longer than I’m willing […]

  • 'Fire and Fury' to Be Adapted

    'Fire and Fury' to Be Adapted Into TV Series

    Lynn Barrie has joined Freeform as senior vice president of original programming and development. In her new role, Barrie will oversee development of scripted drama and comedy series for the Disney-owned cable channel. She will report to Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development. “I’ve known and respected Lynn for longer than I’m willing […]

  • HBO Mosaic Steven Soderbergh - Sharon

    TV Review: Steven Soderbergh's 'Mosaic' on HBO

    Lynn Barrie has joined Freeform as senior vice president of original programming and development. In her new role, Barrie will oversee development of scripted drama and comedy series for the Disney-owned cable channel. She will report to Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development. “I’ve known and respected Lynn for longer than I’m willing […]

  • Freeform Adds Programming Exec Lynn Barrie

    Freeform Adds Programming Exec Lynn Barrie

    Lynn Barrie has joined Freeform as senior vice president of original programming and development. In her new role, Barrie will oversee development of scripted drama and comedy series for the Disney-owned cable channel. She will report to Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development. “I’ve known and respected Lynn for longer than I’m willing […]

  • Sky TV Logo

    British Competition Watchdog Again Delays Report on Fox-Sky Takeover

    Lynn Barrie has joined Freeform as senior vice president of original programming and development. In her new role, Barrie will oversee development of scripted drama and comedy series for the Disney-owned cable channel. She will report to Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development. “I’ve known and respected Lynn for longer than I’m willing […]

  • The Blacklist 100th Episode

    'The Blacklist' Team on the 100th Episode: A Heist and a Walk Down Memory Lane

    Lynn Barrie has joined Freeform as senior vice president of original programming and development. In her new role, Barrie will oversee development of scripted drama and comedy series for the Disney-owned cable channel. She will report to Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development. “I’ve known and respected Lynn for longer than I’m willing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad