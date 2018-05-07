Fred Rogers Company Changes Name to Fred Rogers Productions

CREDIT: Courtesy of PBS Kids

The Fred Rogers Company, the children’s entertainment company founded by kid-TV pioneer Fred Rogers is tweaking its name to reflect a growing neighborhood of series under its aegis.

The company will be known as Fred Rogers Productions and a will use a refurbished logo featuring Daniel Tiger, a character from one of its flagship series.

The Pittsburgh-based company oversees “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Peg + Cat” and “Odd Squad” along with apps, games and other properties. The rebrand was put into place with The Possibility Shop and SJI Associates.

“The name change helps position us for continued growth in all areas of children’s entertainment production, while reflecting the company’s deep roots in social-emotional learning and our iconic namesake,” said Paul Siefken, President and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions, in a statement. “We remain committed to inspiring a lifetime of learning in children and to earning the trust of their parents and caregivers every day.”

In March 2018, the company’s programs reached more than 7 million kids between the ages of 2 and 8, and garnered more than 50 million views through streaming video. “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” a top PBS Kids show among preschoolers and moms, accounts for nearly 500 million video streams per year, and its mobile apps have been downloaded more than 2 million times.

