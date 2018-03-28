Frank Miller, Tom Wheeler to Adapt Upcoming Novel ‘Cursed’ As Netflix Series

Netflix has given a series order to an adaptation of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s upcoming novel “Cursed.”

The series is described as a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season of the series, with Wheeler and Miller set as co-creators and executive producers. Wheeler will write the companion book, with Miller providing the illustrations. The book is set to be published by Simon & Schuster in the fall of 2019.

Miller is a noted comic book writer and artist, having worked on celebrated titles like “Daredevil,” “The Dark Knight Returns,” and “300.” Several of his works and characters have been adapted for the screen, with Miller having executive produced film versions of “Sin City” and “300.” He also directed the 2008 film “The Spirit,” based on the newspaper comic strip of the same name by Will Eisner.

Wheeler is a writer and producer, known for writing the screenplay to the 2011 animated film “Puss in Boots,” a spinoff of the “Shrek” franchise. He also created the NBC superhero drama “The Cape.”

Deadline first reported the series order.