Fox’s ‘The Four’ Brings Back Original Panel Lineup, Minus Charlie Walk

Panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor will return for the second season of Fox’s “The Four” alongside host Fergie, the broadcaster confirmed Monday. Out of the picture, however, is season-one panelist Charlie Walk. The music executive will not return with the competition series this summer after exiting his post as president of Republic Records amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“The Four” is Fox’s highest rated new unscripted series in nearly four years. Season one averaged a 1.2 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.6 million total viewers.

Ordered to series last year as network interest in music competitions was rekindled, “The Four” offered a new variation on a classic setup: In the premiere episode, four finalists are selected. Evvie McKinney won the the competition in season one, which ended in February.

Fox renewed the program in February just ahead of the finale for season one. Season two is scheduled to premiere June 7 on Fox Broadcasting.

“The Four” was created by Armoza Formats. It is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza Formats. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza, Nehama Cohen, and Moshiko Cohen serve as executive producers with Combs producing.