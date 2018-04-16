You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox’s ‘The Four’ Brings Back Original Panel Lineup, Minus Charlie Walk

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Four starring Charlie Walk, Meghan Trainor, P Diddy and DJ Khaled.
CREDIT: Fox

Panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor will return for the second season of Fox’s “The Four” alongside host Fergie, the broadcaster confirmed Monday. Out of the picture, however, is season-one panelist Charlie Walk. The music executive will not return with the competition series this summer after exiting his post as president of Republic Records amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The Four” is Fox’s highest rated new unscripted series in nearly four years. Season one averaged a 1.2 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.6 million total viewers.

Ordered to series last year as network interest in music competitions was rekindled, “The Four” offered a new variation on a classic setup: In the premiere episode, four finalists are selected. Evvie McKinney won the the competition in season one, which ended in February.

Fox renewed the program in February just ahead of the finale for season one. Season two is scheduled to premiere June 7 on Fox Broadcasting.

“The Four” was created by Armoza Formats. It is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza Formats. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza, Nehama Cohen, and Moshiko Cohen serve as executive producers with Combs producing.

More TV

  • James Corden

    'The Wrong Mans' Adaptation From James Corden in the Works at Showtime, Ben Schwartz to Star

    Panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor will return for the second season of Fox’s “The Four” alongside host Fergie, the broadcaster confirmed Monday. Out of the picture, however, is season-one panelist Charlie Walk. The music executive will not return with the competition series this summer after exiting his post as president of […]

  • Ian Somerhalder

    Netflix Orders Vampire Drama 'V-Wars' to Series, Ian Somerhalder to Star

    Panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor will return for the second season of Fox’s “The Four” alongside host Fergie, the broadcaster confirmed Monday. Out of the picture, however, is season-one panelist Charlie Walk. The music executive will not return with the competition series this summer after exiting his post as president of […]

  • Peabody Awards Announces 2018 Documentary Winners

    'Last Men in Aleppo,' 'Newtown' Among Peabody Documentary Winners

    Panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor will return for the second season of Fox’s “The Four” alongside host Fergie, the broadcaster confirmed Monday. Out of the picture, however, is season-one panelist Charlie Walk. The music executive will not return with the competition series this summer after exiting his post as president of […]

  • The Four starring Charlie Walk, Meghan

    Fox's 'The Four' Brings Back Original Panel Lineup, Minus Charlie Walk

    Panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor will return for the second season of Fox’s “The Four” alongside host Fergie, the broadcaster confirmed Monday. Out of the picture, however, is season-one panelist Charlie Walk. The music executive will not return with the competition series this summer after exiting his post as president of […]

  • Starz Acquires 'Take My Wife,' 'Night

    Starz Acquires Original Comedy Series From Shuttered Seeso Service

    Panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor will return for the second season of Fox’s “The Four” alongside host Fergie, the broadcaster confirmed Monday. Out of the picture, however, is season-one panelist Charlie Walk. The music executive will not return with the competition series this summer after exiting his post as president of […]

  • Bill Cosby Trial

    Bill Cosby's Lawyer Continues to Question Andrea Constand's Credibility

    Panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor will return for the second season of Fox’s “The Four” alongside host Fergie, the broadcaster confirmed Monday. Out of the picture, however, is season-one panelist Charlie Walk. The music executive will not return with the competition series this summer after exiting his post as president of […]

  • Scandal Season 6 episode 12

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 16, 2018

    Panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor will return for the second season of Fox’s “The Four” alongside host Fergie, the broadcaster confirmed Monday. Out of the picture, however, is season-one panelist Charlie Walk. The music executive will not return with the competition series this summer after exiting his post as president of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad