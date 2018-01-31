Fox Poised to Win Rights to ‘Thursday Night Football’

Executives at Fox Sports believe they are close to winning the rights to show the ’s “ ” for at least the next season, a deal that would illustrate the company’s need for live sports at a time when viewership for professional football games are eroding .

The 21st Century Fox unit is bidding aggressively, and executives feel they may complete a deal with the NFL in the next few days, according to a person familiar with the matter. A spokesman for Fox Networks Group, the operating unit that includes Fox Sports, declined to comment. A spokesman for the NFL did not respond to a query seeking comment.

CBS and NBC paid a total of $450 million last season for the rights to air a combined package of ten games that was split among both networks. The two networks paid the same amount for the rights in the 2016-2017 season as well. CBS and NBC have indicated their interest in airing the games could wane if licensing costs rose without any new benefits, according to people familiar with the situation. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday night that Fox had submitted a bid that would be higher than the $45 million per game agreed to last season by CBS and NBC.

Whether the NFL had determined how to award rights to live-stream the games digitally was not immediately clear.

More to come….