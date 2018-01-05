TV Ratings: Fox’s ‘The Four’ Starts Solid, ‘Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ Surge

Fox’s new singing competition series “The Four” got off to a good start for the network, according to Nielsen data.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., the six-part series opened to a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.7 million viewers. That ties with the launch of fellow Fox series “Beat Shazam” back in May as the network’s biggest unscripted launch in over three years. It was also second in the 8 p.m. hour in the key demo, behind only the midseason premieres of “Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon.”

The midseason premieres of “Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” saw significant spikes over their last original episodes. At 8, “Big Bang Theory” drew a 3.1 and 16 million viewers, up just under 20 percent in both measures. “Young Sheldon” drew a 2.6 and 14.7 million, up nearly 50 perent in the demo and nearly 30 percent in viewers.

Later on CBS, “Mom” (1.7, 10 million) and “Life in Pieces” (1.3, 7.4 million) were both up in their returns. “SWAT” (1.1, 6.2 million) was even.

ABC aired the documentary special “Truth and Lies: Waco,” which drew a 1.1 and 5 million viewers.

On NBC, “Superstore” (1.1, 3.9 million) was down slightly in total viewers, while “The Good Place” (1.0, 3.1 million) was even. “Will & Grace” (0.6, 4.9 million) was down in both measures. “Chicago Fire” (1.1, 5.9 million) was even.

The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.8 and 10.1 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 1.2 but fourth in total viewers with 3.7 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.1. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 1.0. ABC narrowly edged NBC in total viewers 4.39 million to 4.36 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 864,000 viewers.