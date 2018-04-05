Fox to Develop Supernatural Latin Musical Drama With Roselyn Sanchez Producing

Fox is developing a supernatural drama with a Latin musical twist, Variety has learned.

Titled “Forte,” the project is set in Miami, where magical beings have lived secretly among humans for decades. Two rival nightclubs will set the stage to explore American society through tales of unrequited love, the perils of greed, and the power of música. The series is based on the Colombia format “Cumbia Ninja.”

The one-hour drama hails from 20th Century Fox Television, FX International, and Propagate Content. It is written and executive produced by Justin Lo. Roselyn Sanchez will executive produce along with Eric Winter and Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Sean Canino.

Sanchez was recently cast in the ABC drama pilot “Grand Hotel,” while Winter has been cast in the ABC straight-to-series drama “The Rookie.” Lo most recently worked on the shows “The Bold Type” and “No Tomorrow.” His previous credits include “Parenthood” and “Mistresses.”

Propagate is currently producing the “Charmed” reboot pilot at CW as well as the summer CBS drama “Blood & Treasure.” The company is also behind the series adaptation of the book “In the Country We Love” by Diane Guerrero, also in development at Fox.

Lo is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston. Winter is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment. Sanchez is repped by APA and Alchemy Entertainment.