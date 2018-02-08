You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Renews ‘The Four’ for Season 2

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Four starring Charlie Walk, Meghan Trainor, P Diddy and DJ Khaled.
CREDIT: Fox

Fox has renewed music competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” Season 2 is set to premiere on the broadcast network this summer.

“‘The Four’ is truly a next-generation show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on recording artists in an epic battle to become a superstar. And for the winner, guided by music giants Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and Republic Records, this is just the beginning. We’d like to thank our panel, our ringleader, Fergie, the contestants and our incredible production team for delivering concert-quality shows every week. And we look forward to pushing the boundaries even further in Season Two.”

The renewal comes ahead of Thursday’s season finale. Ordered to series last year as network interest in music competitions was rekindled, “The Four” offered a new variation on a classic setup: In the premiere episode, four finalists are selected. New contestants then challenge the finalists each week to steal one of the four slots. Thursday’s finale will see one contestant crowned winner.

Related

“The Four” is Fox’s most-watched new unscripted series in four years in the 18-49 demo — where it is averaging a 1.4 rating according to Nielsen “most current” numbers, a mix for seven- and three-day data.

Absent from Thursday’s finale will be embattled Republic Records president Charlie Walk, who began the season as one of the show’s four judges alongside Combs, DJ Khaled, and Trainor. Walk was suspended last week by Republic Records as allegations against him of sexual misconduct surfaced. An announcement on the makeup of the season-two judges panel is expected in the coming weeks.

“The Four” was created by Armoza Formats. It is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza Formats. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza, Moshiko Cohen and Elwin Viztelly de Groot serve as executive producers with Combs producing.

More TV

  • The Four starring Charlie Walk, Meghan

    Fox Renews 'The Four' for Season 2

    Fox has renewed music competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” Season 2 is set to premiere on the broadcast network this summer. “‘The Four’ is truly a next-generation show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on […]

  • Judy McGrath Hands Over Reins Sony-Backed

    Judy McGrath Hands Over Reins at Sony-Backed Astronauts Wanted to Michael Davies (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox has renewed music competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” Season 2 is set to premiere on the broadcast network this summer. “‘The Four’ is truly a next-generation show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on […]

  • Peaky Blinders

    Case Study: How a 1994 Nick Cave Song Became a Favorite of Music Supervisors

    Fox has renewed music competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” Season 2 is set to premiere on the broadcast network this summer. “‘The Four’ is truly a next-generation show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on […]

  • HBO Orders 'Pod Save America' Election

    HBO Orders 'Pod Save America' Election Specials

    Fox has renewed music competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” Season 2 is set to premiere on the broadcast network this summer. “‘The Four’ is truly a next-generation show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on […]

  • Fox Pilot 'The Passage' to Undergo

    Fox Pilot 'The Passage' Sets New Director Jason Ensler for Reshoots

    Fox has renewed music competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” Season 2 is set to premiere on the broadcast network this summer. “‘The Four’ is truly a next-generation show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on […]

  • NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'Suspicion' From

    NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'Suspicion' From 'The Path' Creator Jessica Goldberg

    Fox has renewed music competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” Season 2 is set to premiere on the broadcast network this summer. “‘The Four’ is truly a next-generation show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on […]

  • Veep Season 6

    ‘Veep’ Boss on the Final Season, Sitting out the Emmys, and Selina for President

    Fox has renewed music competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” Season 2 is set to premiere on the broadcast network this summer. “‘The Four’ is truly a next-generation show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad