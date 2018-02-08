Fox Renews ‘The Four’ for Season 2

Fox has renewed music competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” Season 2 is set to premiere on the broadcast network this summer.

“‘The Four’ is truly a next-generation show,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on recording artists in an epic battle to become a superstar. And for the winner, guided by music giants Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and Republic Records, this is just the beginning. We’d like to thank our panel, our ringleader, Fergie, the contestants and our incredible production team for delivering concert-quality shows every week. And we look forward to pushing the boundaries even further in Season Two.”

The renewal comes ahead of Thursday’s season finale. Ordered to series last year as network interest in music competitions was rekindled, “The Four” offered a new variation on a classic setup: In the premiere episode, four finalists are selected. New contestants then challenge the finalists each week to steal one of the four slots. Thursday’s finale will see one contestant crowned winner.

“The Four” is Fox’s most-watched new unscripted series in four years in the 18-49 demo — where it is averaging a 1.4 rating according to Nielsen “most current” numbers, a mix for seven- and three-day data.

Absent from Thursday’s finale will be embattled Republic Records president Charlie Walk, who began the season as one of the show’s four judges alongside Combs, DJ Khaled, and Trainor. Walk was suspended last week by Republic Records as allegations against him of sexual misconduct surfaced. An announcement on the makeup of the season-two judges panel is expected in the coming weeks.

“The Four” was created by Armoza Formats. It is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza Formats. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza, Moshiko Cohen and Elwin Viztelly de Groot serve as executive producers with Combs producing.