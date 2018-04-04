Fox Networks Group Renews Mark Strong, Joe Dempsie Espionage Drama ‘Deep State’

Fox Networks Group has renewed “Deep State,” its first original drama out of Europe and Africa. On the day the eight-part series bows on the Fox channel in 50 African and European markets, FNG said a second season has been greenlit.

Fox Networks Groups Content Distribution sells the show and has sealed deals with Epix in the U.S. and has also shopped it to NBCUniversal in France and DR in Denmark. With more episodes in the offing, FNGCD will continue the sales effort at MipTV.

Created by Simon Maxwell and Matthew Parkhill, who is also showrunner, the series stars Mark Strong (“Low Winter Sun”)as Max Easton, a retired Secret Service operative and member of an elite British-American team called The Section. He is coaxed back into the field to try to shut down an Iranian missile program. Max’s estranged son, Harry (“Game of Thrones” star Joe Dempsie), has followed his father into the spy world. As the series opens, he may have died in the line of duty.

The espionage thriller is produced by Red Arrow’s Endor Productions. Parkhill (“Rogue”) has already formed a writers’ room for Season 2. Hilary Bevan Jones (“Cracker”) and Tom Nash (“The Escape Artist”) will continue as executive producers for Endor, and Sara Johnson for FNG Europe & Africa.

“As audiences across the globe begin on their ‘Deep State’ journey, we’re delighted to demonstrate our commitment to both this thrilling new drama and to commissioning regional stories that can entertain audiences around the world, in line with our rich Hollywood heritage,” said Diego Londono, chief operating officer, FNG, Europe & Africa.