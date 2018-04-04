You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Networks Group Renews Mark Strong, Joe Dempsie Espionage Drama ‘Deep State’

First Fox Europe and Africa original will play on Epix in the U.S.

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Deep State Mark Strong
CREDIT: Courtesy of FOX NETWORKS GROUP (UK) LIMITED

Fox Networks Group has renewed “Deep State,” its first original drama out of Europe and Africa. On the day the eight-part series bows on the Fox channel in 50 African and European markets, FNG said a second season has been greenlit.

Fox Networks Groups Content Distribution sells the show and has sealed deals with Epix in the U.S. and has also shopped it to NBCUniversal in France and DR in Denmark. With more episodes in the offing, FNGCD will continue the sales effort at MipTV.

Created by Simon Maxwell and Matthew Parkhill, who is also showrunner, the series stars Mark Strong (“Low Winter Sun”)as Max Easton, a retired Secret Service operative and member of an elite British-American team called The Section. He is coaxed back into the field to try to shut down an Iranian missile program. Max’s estranged son, Harry (“Game of Thrones” star Joe Dempsie), has followed his father into the spy world. As the series opens, he may have died in the line of duty.

The espionage thriller is produced by Red Arrow’s Endor Productions. Parkhill (“Rogue”) has already formed a writers’ room for Season 2. Hilary Bevan Jones (“Cracker”) and Tom Nash (“The Escape Artist”) will continue as executive producers for Endor, and Sara Johnson for FNG Europe & Africa.

“As audiences across the globe begin on their ‘Deep State’ journey, we’re delighted to demonstrate our commitment to both this thrilling new drama and to commissioning regional stories that can entertain audiences around the world, in line with our rich Hollywood heritage,” said Diego Londono, chief operating officer, FNG, Europe & Africa.

More TV

  • Kristin Cavallari

    TV News Roundup: E! Greenlights Docu-Series Starring Kristin Cavallari

    Fox Networks Group has renewed “Deep State,” its first original drama out of Europe and Africa. On the day the eight-part series bows on the Fox channel in 50 African and European markets, FNG said a second season has been greenlit. Fox Networks Groups Content Distribution sells the show and has sealed deals with Epix […]

  • Deep State Mark Strong

    Fox Networks Group Renews Mark Strong, Joe Dempsie Espionage Drama 'Deep State'

    Fox Networks Group has renewed “Deep State,” its first original drama out of Europe and Africa. On the day the eight-part series bows on the Fox channel in 50 African and European markets, FNG said a second season has been greenlit. Fox Networks Groups Content Distribution sells the show and has sealed deals with Epix […]

  • SeriousFun Children's Network Gala

    History Scraps Bill Clinton Impeachment Series

    Fox Networks Group has renewed “Deep State,” its first original drama out of Europe and Africa. On the day the eight-part series bows on the Fox channel in 50 African and European markets, FNG said a second season has been greenlit. Fox Networks Groups Content Distribution sells the show and has sealed deals with Epix […]

  • Sinclair

    Sinclair Producer Resigns in Protest Amid Backlash Over 'Fake News' Script

    Fox Networks Group has renewed “Deep State,” its first original drama out of Europe and Africa. On the day the eight-part series bows on the Fox channel in 50 African and European markets, FNG said a second season has been greenlit. Fox Networks Groups Content Distribution sells the show and has sealed deals with Epix […]

  • Paradise PD Netflix

    Netflix Orders Animated Series From 'Brickleberry' Creators

    Fox Networks Group has renewed “Deep State,” its first original drama out of Europe and Africa. On the day the eight-part series bows on the Fox channel in 50 African and European markets, FNG said a second season has been greenlit. Fox Networks Groups Content Distribution sells the show and has sealed deals with Epix […]

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne': Is the Show Really 'Just Like Us'? (Column)

    Fox Networks Group has renewed “Deep State,” its first original drama out of Europe and Africa. On the day the eight-part series bows on the Fox channel in 50 African and European markets, FNG said a second season has been greenlit. Fox Networks Groups Content Distribution sells the show and has sealed deals with Epix […]

  • Project Runway

    'Project Runway' Future in Doubt Amid Weinstein Co. Bankruptcy

    Fox Networks Group has renewed “Deep State,” its first original drama out of Europe and Africa. On the day the eight-part series bows on the Fox channel in 50 African and European markets, FNG said a second season has been greenlit. Fox Networks Groups Content Distribution sells the show and has sealed deals with Epix […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad