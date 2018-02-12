Fox Proposes Safeguards for Sky News to Try to Move Sky Takeover Bid Along

21st Century Fox has offered to strengthen the editorial independence of Sky News in a bid to ease the company’s proposed takeover of Sky past Britain’s competition watchdog.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority warned in a preliminary finding last month that a Fox takeover of Sky would not be in the public interest because too much media power would rest in the hands of Rupert Murdoch and his family, who also own the newspapers The Times of London and the Sun. To alleviate those fears, Fox has proposed further “firewall remedies” that include a commitment to set up an independent editorial board for Sky News, a well-respected news outlet. The board would act free from any influence by Fox.

Fox also pledged to keep funding Sky-branded news services for at least five years.

Made public by the competition authority Monday, Fox’s proposed concessions call for an independent board to have “sole responsibility for setting editorial strategy and direction for Sky News’ digital, television and radio output.” Only the board would be able to hire and fire the head of Sky News and senior employees, including presenters. In addition, “no employee or officer” of 21st Century Fox or member of the Murdoch family would “influence or attempt to influence the editorial choices made by the head of Sky News.”

Fox submitted its proposals to the Competition and Markets Authority last week. The 59-page document argues that, if its concessions are enacted, “there could be no circumstances in which…the [Murdoch Family Trust] or members of the Murdoch family could influence, whether directly or indirectly, the editorial line or policy of Sky News.”